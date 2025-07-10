close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, Red Bull, McLaren, Montreal, 2025

F1 team boss fires stunning accusation after major FIA penalty verdict issued

F1 team boss fires stunning accusation after major FIA penalty verdict issued

Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, Red Bull, McLaren, Montreal, 2025

McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella has seemingly questioned whether Max Verstappen made the incident with Oscar Piastri at the British Grand Prix look worse than it was.

Piastri was hit with a 10-second time penalty after he slowed from 218kmh to 52kmh behind the safety car in a move that the stewards deemed 'erratic'.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner axe triggers ANOTHER team principal change as Vasseur Ferrari disagreement emerges

The 24-year-old was also given two penalty points for the incident, with Verstappen, who was following behind the Aussie, having to take evasive action – even going past Piastri momentarily such was the change in momentum.

However, Stella has now seemingly accused Verstappen of making the incident seem worse than it was as he hinted at a wider problem within F1.

"We'll have to see also if other competitors kind of made the situation look worse than what it is," he told Sky Sports after the race.

"We know that as part of the race craft of some competitors, definitely there's also the ability to make others look like they are causing severe infringement when they are not.

"So a few things to review. A few things to review. But in itself, now the penalty has been decided, has been served, and we move on."

Does F1 have a penalty problem?

If you have watched an F1 race before, you will be used to the fact that drivers quite regularly take to team radio when they are not happy with their fellow rivals.

Calls to race engineers asking them to check the legality of certain actions are commonplace, as drivers look to do whatever they can to get ahead of their competitors.

Stella's thinly-veiled accusation is not a huge shock, but more an appraisal of the self-policing that takes place in the sport.

Just like in football when players appeal to the referee, drivers take to team radio, as Verstappen did with Piastri, to air their grievances with the actions of those they are competing with.

Yes drivers might make things seem worse than they are, but that is precisely the role of the stewards to separate fact from fiction and analyse the data.

Teams and drivers know that the rules are there to be interpreted so they will do all they can to plead their case.

Until the sport introduces a repercussion for calling for penalties – much like a yellow card for dissent in football – this so-called 'race craft' that Stella alludes to will not be going anywhere.

READ MORE: McLaren braced for closure as racing series losses double

Related

Max Verstappen McLaren FIA Oscar Piastri British Grand Prix Andrea Stella
Vasseur disagrees with Lewis Hamilton after British Grand Prix complaints
Ferrari

Vasseur disagrees with Lewis Hamilton after British Grand Prix complaints

  • Today 10:56
Lewis Hamilton dealing with major F1 loss after Ferrari nightmare
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton dealing with major F1 loss after Ferrari nightmare

  • Today 09:56

Latest News

F1 Social

Mad Max! Lewis Hamilton spotted with surprise F1 companion

  • 28 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team boss fires stunning accusation after major FIA penalty verdict issued

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull Racing

Reason for Christian Horner's Red Bull sacking 'revealed'

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Christian Horner REPLACEMENT issues official statement

  • 2 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari announce MEGA new contract for racing star

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Max Verstappen arrives in UK following Christian Horner sacking

  • Today 17:57
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
150.000+ views

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

  • 7 july
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 27 june
 Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
100.000+ views

Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points

  • 30 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x