Why did Max Verstappen avoid FIA punishment after X-rated outburst?

When Max Verstappen claimed over team radio that it was 'b***** lovely' that he'd been handed a penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, fans could have been forgiven for thinking he would land himself in more hot water with the FIA.

Formula 1's governing body have taken a zero tolerance approach to driver swearing in recent months, with Verstappen being hit with a community service-style penalty at the end of last season for claiming his Red Bull car was 'f*****' in a press conference.

That started a war of words between Verstappen and the FIA, while the four-time world champion also decided to boycott succeeding press conferences, not giving full answers to media.

Following the decision to give Verstappen a penalty at last weekend's Saudi Arabian GP, the Dutchman was equally touchy, giving just a 12-second post-race interview, before telling interviewers in the media pen that he didn't want to talk about the matter for fear of his words being twisted.

However, it was what he said over team radio that may have caused fans watching some offence, while others may have been thinking the Red Bull star would get slammed with another sanction.

Why was Verstappen given a penalty?

Verstappen's five-second penalty was given to him on lap one of the race around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, following a fierce battle with McLaren's Oscar Piastri heading into turn one.

Piastri had the inside line after a great getaway, and Verstappen decided to leave the track in order to try and stay ahead of Piastri after starting on pole position.

Verstappen then didn't give the position back to Piastri, prompting the race stewards to intervene, handing Verstappen a five-second penalty that he had to take at his next pit stop, all but taking him out of contention for the win.

While Verstappen was still able to take home second, he was clearly not happy with the decision, as Piastri went on to claim his third race victory of the season.

Why was Verstappen not given a sanction for swearing?

Verstappen's message to Gianpiero Lambiase was aired on the live broadcast with stars and bleeps, with it only just being revealed that he said 'b*****'.

While the FIA does not hand out different penalties for different swear words, they do think about what context the expletive was used in.

Verstappen's comment during the 2024 Singapore GP was deemed unnecessary as he was just relaxing, talking to media, while the recent slip of the tongue happened during the heat of the battle.

The FIA set out their rules for swearing ahead of the 2025 season in Article 12 of the sporting regulations.

It was later confirmed that drivers were not to be fined for swearing over the team radio, unless it is directed towards the race stewards or other officials. However, should a driver swear during a televised interview or press conference, then it will resort in a punishment.

While Verstappen's expletive was about the decision that the race stewards had made, it was not directed towards them, which is likely to be the reason why Verstappen has not been sanctioned.

FIA taking more relaxed swearing approach?

The lenient approach taken with Verstappen's comment is not looking likely to last, however, with Mohammed Ben Sulayem suggesting earlier this year that they may ban team radio from being broadcast to audiences, if drivers cannot stop swearing.

Verstappen may just have given Ben Sulayem another reason to do that, even though the sporting regulations do not stop drivers from swearing in the heat of the moment.

Charles Leclerc was another driver who was fined last season for using an expletive in a press conference, but Carlos Sainz recently got away with one after making a 's*** happens' joke at the Japanese GP.

