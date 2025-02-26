F1 fans spot major absence at pre-season testing after FIA controversy

F1 fans have spotted the absence of team radio during pre-season testing in Bahrain, after the FIA toyed with the idea of banning the iconic race feature.

The FIA announced further punishments for swearing over the winter break, including increased fines and even a race ban, with Adrien Fourmaux the first driver to receive these stricter punishments during the World Rally Championship in Sweden.

In an additional bid to clampdown on the use of foul language by drivers, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem also warned that they could remove team radio from F1 television broadcasts altogether.

The proposed change prompted controversy, with team radio a popular feature of F1 race weekends, allowing fans to hear the passion and emotion of drivers during the heat of an on track battle.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has clamped down on swearing

Team radio is a frequent feature of F1 weekends

Team radio cut during F1 pre-season testing

Ahead of the 2025 season, all 10 teams will undergo testing in Bahrain from February 26-28, with fans on social media noting the absence of team radio during its running.

"No team radio so far, but I am enjoying how they have exclusive access to his onboard," one fan wrote on X.

"No team radio?" another fan asked seemingly disappointed.

Team radio was scarce during F1 testing

Whilst there were a few instances of team radio communication as the rain began to fall in Sakhir, on the whole these exchanges were absent from day one of testing.

The lack of team radio has not been explained by F1, however the limited broadcast could be because teams want to keep testing details private from their rivals.

Furthermore, drivers will be offering feedback on their 2025 cars via team radio, which may not provide the same entertainment value as the racing action audiences have become accustomed to.

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN+ Australia Kayo, Foxtel Spain DAZN F1 France Canal+, Canal+ Sport Germany Sky Deutschland Canada TSN+ Netherlands Viaplay Italy Sky Italia Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.