Sky F1 hit with issue LIVE on air in Lewis Hamilton 'mistake' admission

Sky Sports F1 made a live blunder following Lewis Hamilton's outing with Ferrari on the first day of testing in Bahrain.

Pre-season testing got underway at the Bahrain International Circuit, where all 10 teams took to the track and analysed key data from their 2025 challengers.

One of the key moments of testing in Bahrain was Hamilton's first official outing in the SF-25 following his move to Ferrari, where he took to the track in the morning.

The seven-time world champion set the 13th fastest time overall on the first day, making a minor mistake at Turn 8 which prompted a discussion from the commentary team.

Lewis Hamilton took to the track in the SF-25

Testing is underway in Bahrain

Sky F1 hit with testing blunder

Whilst commentary during testing was broadcast on Sky, its delivery was split between Sky Sports and F1 TV's respective teams, with an error taking place during the latter's shift in the morning.

As Sky's Bernie Collins attempted to analyse the on-screen graphics depicting Hamilton's Turn 8 mistake, she was hit by a bizarre issue.

"Along the bottom we have the turn numbers, and if you look across to Turn 8 at the bottom, it’s before that where he’s gradually gaining time on Fernando Alonso - then at Turn 8, a mistake means he drops all that time," she explained.

“In that single corner, Hamilton loses four tenths against Alonso.”

However, as Collins was speaking a yellow squiggle appeared on the screen as the broadcast was hit by a live mistake.

Image credit Sky Sports F1

“Someone’s just scribbled all over my graph! Thank you whoever did that, someone doesn’t like my commentary!” she cried.

It was soon revealed that F1 TV presenter Sam Collins produced the squiggle earlier to test the on-screen feature out, with the matter resolving itself in seconds.

