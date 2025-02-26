WATCH: Lewis Hamilton's first OFFICIAL F1 Ferrari laps

Lewis Hamilton has completed his first official timed session as a Ferrari driver during pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Hamilton stepped into the SF-25 on Wednesday morning for the first testing session, before new team-mate Charles Leclerc took over for the afternoon.

The seven-time world champion completed 70 laps, appearing comfortable in his new surroundings as he finished fifth in the timing sheets, with his Mercedes replacement Kimi Antonelli topping the session.

Hamilton's preparations have begun strongly, before his grand prix debut with the team at the Australian Grand Prix next month, where he will hope to get his championship challenge off to a flyer.

F1 is in Bahrain for testing this week

Watch Lewis Hamilton's testing laps

Now, you can watch a Hamilton lap in his new SF-25 for FREE across F1's official social media channels.

The rest of pre-season testing can be watched on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Go, with F1TV also showing the full 24 hours of running in select locations.

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN+ Australia Kayo, Foxtel Spain DAZN F1 France Canal+, Canal+ Sport Germany Sky Deutschland Canada TSN+ Netherlands Viaplay Italy Sky Italia Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.