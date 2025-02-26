close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
WATCH: Lewis Hamilton's first OFFICIAL F1 Ferrari laps

WATCH: Lewis Hamilton's first OFFICIAL F1 Ferrari laps

WATCH: Lewis Hamilton's first OFFICIAL F1 Ferrari laps

WATCH: Lewis Hamilton's first OFFICIAL F1 Ferrari laps

Lewis Hamilton has completed his first official timed session as a Ferrari driver during pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Hamilton stepped into the SF-25 on Wednesday morning for the first testing session, before new team-mate Charles Leclerc took over for the afternoon.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement

F1 TESTING RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton BEATEN by Mercedes replacement in Ferrari shock

The seven-time world champion completed 70 laps, appearing comfortable in his new surroundings as he finished fifth in the timing sheets, with his Mercedes replacement Kimi Antonelli topping the session.

Hamilton's preparations have begun strongly, before his grand prix debut with the team at the Australian Grand Prix next month, where he will hope to get his championship challenge off to a flyer.

F1 is in Bahrain for testing this week

Watch Lewis Hamilton's testing laps

Now, you can watch a Hamilton lap in his new SF-25 for FREE across F1's official social media channels.

The rest of pre-season testing can be watched on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Go, with F1TV also showing the full 24 hours of running in select locations.

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United Kingdom Sky Sports
United States ESPN+
Australia Kayo, Foxtel
Spain DAZN F1
France Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Germany Sky Deutschland
Canada TSN+
Netherlands Viaplay
Italy Sky Italia
Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.

Who do you think will win the F1 2025 drivers' title?

24397 votes

READ MORE: F1 testing 2025: Dates, times and how to watch LIVE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Christian Horner Charles Leclerc F1 Headlines
Red Bull hit with BIZARRE issue during pre-season testing
F1 Testing 2025

Red Bull hit with BIZARRE issue during pre-season testing

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Testing Results: Lewis Hamilton BEATEN by Mercedes replacement in Ferrari shock
F1 Testing 2025

F1 Testing Results: Lewis Hamilton BEATEN by Mercedes replacement in Ferrari shock

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 testing hit by red flag after Red Bull POWER FAILURE

  • 9 minutes ago
F1 Pre-Season Testing 2025

F1 2025 Testing: When will Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and rivals kick off their title campaign?

  • 38 minutes ago
F1 Pre-Season Testing 2025

WATCH: Lewis Hamilton's first OFFICIAL F1 Ferrari laps

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Testing 2025

F1 testing 2025 weather forecast - latest from Bahrain as chance of RAIN increases

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Testing 2025

Red Bull hit with BIZARRE issue during pre-season testing

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Testing 2025

F1 Testing Results: Lewis Hamilton BEATEN by Mercedes replacement in Ferrari shock

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x