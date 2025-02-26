F1 Testing Results Today: Lewis Hamilton SCHOOLED by Leclerc as champion loses out in first Ferrari duel

Charles Leclerc enjoyed a much better first day of testing than his new team-mate Lewis Hamilton, as 2025 pre-season testing got underway TODAY (Wednesday).

Formula 1 has taken to the Bahrain International Circuit this week as preparations for the upcoming season ramp up, as teams try to get in as many laps as possible in their 2025 cars.

Lando Norris started his season off strongly, setting the fastest time of the day in his McLaren, while Leclerc managed to finish up in fourth, thrashing seven-time champion team-mate Hamilton.

The 40-year-old managed to get 70 laps in his SF-25 during the morning session in Bahrain, but his best time was only enough for 13th overall.

Behind Norris, Mercedes driver George Russell finished the day in second, while Max Verstappen completed 73 laps, putting in a time good enough for third.

The afternoon session was hampered by an hour-long delay following a power cut at the circuit, but the FIA announced later in the day that the session would be extended by an hour, much to the delight of afternoon drivers including Verstappen.

F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day one, both sessions

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:30.430sec

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.157s

3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.244s

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.448s

5. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.525s

6. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.923s

7. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.998s

8. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +1.130s

9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.143s

10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.180s

11. Isack Hadjar [VCARB] - +1.201s

12. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +1.260s

13. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +1.404s

14. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.411s

15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.444s

16. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.519s

17. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.654s

18. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - +1.739s

19. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +3.170s

20. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +5.092s



F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day one, morning session

1. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:31.428sec

2. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +0.132s

3. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.145s

4. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.182s

5. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.406s

6. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +0.413s

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.446s

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.656s

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - +0.741s

10. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +4.094s



