F1 Testing Results Today: Lewis Hamilton SCHOOLED by Leclerc as champion loses out in first Ferrari duel
F1 Testing Results Today: Lewis Hamilton SCHOOLED by Leclerc as champion loses out in first Ferrari duel
Charles Leclerc enjoyed a much better first day of testing than his new team-mate Lewis Hamilton, as 2025 pre-season testing got underway TODAY (Wednesday).
Formula 1 has taken to the Bahrain International Circuit this week as preparations for the upcoming season ramp up, as teams try to get in as many laps as possible in their 2025 cars.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement
READ MORE: F1 testing hit by red flag after Red Bull POWER FAILURE
Lando Norris started his season off strongly, setting the fastest time of the day in his McLaren, while Leclerc managed to finish up in fourth, thrashing seven-time champion team-mate Hamilton.
The 40-year-old managed to get 70 laps in his SF-25 during the morning session in Bahrain, but his best time was only enough for 13th overall.
Behind Norris, Mercedes driver George Russell finished the day in second, while Max Verstappen completed 73 laps, putting in a time good enough for third.
The afternoon session was hampered by an hour-long delay following a power cut at the circuit, but the FIA announced later in the day that the session would be extended by an hour, much to the delight of afternoon drivers including Verstappen.
READ MORE: FIA announce F1 testing CHANGE after major track error
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day one, both sessions
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:30.430sec
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.157s
3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.244s
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.448s
5. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.525s
6. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.923s
7. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.998s
8. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +1.130s
9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.143s
10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.180s
11. Isack Hadjar [VCARB] - +1.201s
12. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +1.260s
13. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +1.404s
14. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.411s
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.444s
16. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.519s
17. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.654s
18. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - +1.739s
19. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +3.170s
20. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +5.092s
WATCH: Lewis Hamilton's first OFFICIAL F1 Ferrari laps
F1 Testing 2025 Results: Day one, morning session
1. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:31.428sec
2. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +0.132s
3. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.145s
4. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.182s
5. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.406s
6. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +0.413s
7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.446s
8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.656s
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - +0.741s
10. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +4.094s
READ MORE: Safety Car brought out at F1 testing after SHOCK red flag
How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV
Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN+
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|France
|Canal+, Canal+ Sport
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|Canada
|TSN+
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Japan
|Fuji TV
F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Testing Results Today: Lewis Hamilton SCHOOLED by Leclerc as champion loses out in first Ferrari duel
- 1 hour ago
F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 5 minutes ago
Angela Cullen REUNITED with Lewis Hamilton as first Ferrari pictures emerge
- 1 hour ago
Alpine reveal F1 update as 2025 driver kit released
- 2 hours ago
FIA announce F1 testing CHANGE after major track error
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement
- 3 hours ago