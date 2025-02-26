close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1's 2025 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit continues on Thursday, as preparations for the season ramp up.

The first day of testing saw Lewis Hamilton make his official debut in a Ferrari car, getting 70 laps under his belt in the SF-25 in the morning, before Charles Leclerc took over for the afternoon session.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement

WATCH: Lewis Hamilton's first OFFICIAL F1 Ferrari laps

Max Verstappen also got his 2025 campaign underway, with Thursday set to see the four-time champion take a break as all the teams decide to split their running between the drivers for the final two days of testing.

Liam Lawson will instead kick off Thursday for Red Bull, with all the times of Thursday's running below for those wanting to catch the action.

F1 is in Bahrain for testing this week

If you fancy experiencing the thrills of F1 in style, grab your hospitality tickets by clicking here to go to any of the grands prix on the 2025 calendar!

F1 pre-season testing: Session start times

The second day of pre-season testing in Bahrain starts Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 7am (GMT).

Find the session start times converted to your country and time zone below.

City Session start time
Local time 10am
United Kingdom (GMT) 7am
Central European Time (CET) 8am
Eastern Standard Time (ET) 2am
Central Standard Time (CT) 1am
Pacific Standard Time (PT) 11pm (Tuesday)
Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6pm
Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 5:30pm
Perth, AU (AWST) 3pm
Mexico (CST) 1am
Japan (JST) 4pm
South Africa (SAST) 9am
Egypt (EET) 9am
China (CST) 3pm
India (IST) 12:30pm
Brazil (BRT) 4am
Singapore (SGT) 3pm
Saudi Arabia (AST) 10am
Turkey (EEST) 10am

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 testing CHANGE after major track error

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United Kingdom Sky Sports
United States ESPN+
Australia Kayo, Foxtel
Spain DAZN F1
France Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Germany Sky Deutschland
Canada TSN+
Netherlands Viaplay
Italy Sky Italia
Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.

READ MORE: F1 2025 car launches - What will the stars drive in 2025?

Who do you think will win the F1 2025 drivers' title?

24487 votes

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Christian Horner Charles Leclerc Bahrain International Circuit
F1 Testing Results Today: Lewis Hamilton SCHOOLED by Leclerc as champion loses out in first Ferrari duel
Latest F1 News

F1 Testing Results Today: Lewis Hamilton SCHOOLED by Leclerc as champion loses out in first Ferrari duel

  • 1 hour ago
FIA announce F1 testing CHANGE after major track error
Latest F1 News

FIA announce F1 testing CHANGE after major track error

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 Testing Results Today: Lewis Hamilton SCHOOLED by Leclerc as champion loses out in first Ferrari duel

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Pre-Season Testing 2025

F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 5 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton

Angela Cullen REUNITED with Lewis Hamilton as first Ferrari pictures emerge

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Off The Track

Alpine reveal F1 update as 2025 driver kit released

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA announce F1 testing CHANGE after major track error

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x