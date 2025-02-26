F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1's 2025 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit continues on Thursday, as preparations for the season ramp up.

The first day of testing saw Lewis Hamilton make his official debut in a Ferrari car, getting 70 laps under his belt in the SF-25 in the morning, before Charles Leclerc took over for the afternoon session.

Max Verstappen also got his 2025 campaign underway, with Thursday set to see the four-time champion take a break as all the teams decide to split their running between the drivers for the final two days of testing.

Liam Lawson will instead kick off Thursday for Red Bull, with all the times of Thursday's running below for those wanting to catch the action.

F1 is in Bahrain for testing this week

F1 pre-season testing: Session start times

The second day of pre-season testing in Bahrain starts Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 7am (GMT).

Find the session start times converted to your country and time zone below.

City Session start time Local time 10am United Kingdom (GMT) 7am Central European Time (CET) 8am Eastern Standard Time (ET) 2am Central Standard Time (CT) 1am Pacific Standard Time (PT) 11pm (Tuesday) Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6pm Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 5:30pm Perth, AU (AWST) 3pm Mexico (CST) 1am Japan (JST) 4pm South Africa (SAST) 9am Egypt (EET) 9am China (CST) 3pm India (IST) 12:30pm Brazil (BRT) 4am Singapore (SGT) 3pm Saudi Arabia (AST) 10am Turkey (EEST) 10am

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN+ Australia Kayo, Foxtel Spain DAZN F1 France Canal+, Canal+ Sport Germany Sky Deutschland Canada TSN+ Netherlands Viaplay Italy Sky Italia Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.

