F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1's 2025 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit continues on Thursday, as preparations for the season ramp up.
The first day of testing saw Lewis Hamilton make his official debut in a Ferrari car, getting 70 laps under his belt in the SF-25 in the morning, before Charles Leclerc took over for the afternoon session.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement
WATCH: Lewis Hamilton's first OFFICIAL F1 Ferrari laps
Max Verstappen also got his 2025 campaign underway, with Thursday set to see the four-time champion take a break as all the teams decide to split their running between the drivers for the final two days of testing.
Liam Lawson will instead kick off Thursday for Red Bull, with all the times of Thursday's running below for those wanting to catch the action.
If you fancy experiencing the thrills of F1 in style, grab your hospitality tickets by clicking here to go to any of the grands prix on the 2025 calendar!
F1 pre-season testing: Session start times
The second day of pre-season testing in Bahrain starts Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 7am (GMT).
Find the session start times converted to your country and time zone below.
|City
|Session start time
|Local time
|10am
|United Kingdom (GMT)
|7am
|Central European Time (CET)
|8am
|Eastern Standard Time (ET)
|2am
|Central Standard Time (CT)
|1am
|Pacific Standard Time (PT)
|11pm (Tuesday)
|Sydney, AU (AEDT)
|6pm
|Adelaide, AU (ACDT)
|5:30pm
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|3pm
|Mexico (CST)
|1am
|Japan (JST)
|4pm
|South Africa (SAST)
|9am
|Egypt (EET)
|9am
|China (CST)
|3pm
|India (IST)
|12:30pm
|Brazil (BRT)
|4am
|Singapore (SGT)
|3pm
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|10am
|Turkey (EEST)
|10am
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
READ MORE: FIA announce F1 testing CHANGE after major track error
How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV
Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN+
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|France
|Canal+, Canal+ Sport
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|Canada
|TSN+
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Japan
|Fuji TV
F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.
READ MORE: F1 2025 car launches - What will the stars drive in 2025?
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Testing Results Today: Lewis Hamilton SCHOOLED by Leclerc as champion loses out in first Ferrari duel
- 1 hour ago
F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 5 minutes ago
Angela Cullen REUNITED with Lewis Hamilton as first Ferrari pictures emerge
- 1 hour ago
Alpine reveal F1 update as 2025 driver kit released
- 2 hours ago
FIA announce F1 testing CHANGE after major track error
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement
- 3 hours ago