F1 2025 Testing: When will Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and rivals kick off their title campaign?

Formula 1 pre-season testing is underway, with cars heading to the track for the first time in 2025 TODAY (Wednesday).

Each of the teams will be allowed three full days of testing with their 2025 machinery around the Bahrain International Circuit, after using the winter to complete plenty of simulation work and testing of old cars.

There will be 24 hours of track time over the three days of testing in Bahrain, split into four-hour sessions - with each of the 20 drivers getting 12 hours of track time each.

However, teams do choose to split those times up in different ways. So if you're looking to find out when to see your favourite driver, we've got you covered.

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

When will each F1 driver be driving in pre-season testing?

To see when the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will be driving in pre-season testing, please see below.

Team Wednesday (AM/PM) Thursday (AM/PM) Friday (AM/PM)
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton / Charles Leclerc TBC / TBC TBC / TBC
Red Bull Liam Lawson / Max Verstappen Liam Lawson / Liam Lawson Max Verstappen / Max Verstappen
McLaren Oscar Piastri / Lando Norris Oscar Piastri / Lando Norris Lando Norris/ Oscar Piastri
Mercedes Kimi Antonelli / George Russell George Russell / Kimi Antonelli Kimi Antonelli / George Russell
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso / Lance Stroll Fernando Alonso / Lance Stroll Lance Stroll / Fernando Alonso
Alpine Jack Doohan / Pierre Gasly Pierre Gasly / Jack Doohan Jack Doohan / Pierre Gasly
Haas Ollie Bearman / Esteban Ocon Esteban Ocon / Ollie Bearman Ollie Bearman / Esteban Ocon
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Yuki Tsunoda / Isack Hadjar Yuki Tsunoda / Isack Hadjar Isack Hadjar / Yuki Tsunoda
Williams Alex Albon / Carlos Sainz Carlos Sainz / Carlos Sainz Alex Albon / Alex Albon
Sauber Nico Hulkenberg / Gabriel Bortoleto Nico Hulkenberg / Gabriel Bortoleto Gabriel Bortoleto / Nico Hulkenberg

When is F1 testing in 2025? Full Schedule and times

From February 26-28 inclusive, the annual pre-season testing puts F1 cars properly through their paces, finally revealing the truth about those off-season whispers.

We have three days of testing, with two four-hour sessions running each day.

Here are the key dates and start times:

Wednesday February 26: 10am - 7pm (local time), 7am - 4pm (GMT), 8am - 5pm (CET), 2am - 11am (EST), Tue 11pm - Wed 8am (PST)

Thursday February 27: 10am - 7pm (local time), 7am - 4pm (GMT), 8am - 5pm (CET), 2am - 11am (EST), Wed 11pm - Thu 8am (PST)

Friday February 28: 10am - 7pm (local time), 7am - 4pm (GMT), 8am - 5pm (CET), 2am - 11am (EST), Thu 11pm - Fri 8am (PST)

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United Kingdom Sky Sports
United States ESPN+
Australia Kayo, Foxtel
Spain DAZN F1
France Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Germany Sky Deutschland
Canada TSN+
Netherlands Viaplay
Italy Sky Italia
Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.

