F1 2025 Testing: When will Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and rivals kick off their title campaign?

Formula 1 pre-season testing is underway, with cars heading to the track for the first time in 2025 TODAY (Wednesday).

Each of the teams will be allowed three full days of testing with their 2025 machinery around the Bahrain International Circuit, after using the winter to complete plenty of simulation work and testing of old cars.

There will be 24 hours of track time over the three days of testing in Bahrain, split into four-hour sessions - with each of the 20 drivers getting 12 hours of track time each.

However, teams do choose to split those times up in different ways. So if you're looking to find out when to see your favourite driver, we've got you covered.

When will each F1 driver be driving in pre-season testing?

To see when the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will be driving in pre-season testing, please see below.

When is F1 testing in 2025? Full Schedule and times

From February 26-28 inclusive, the annual pre-season testing puts F1 cars properly through their paces, finally revealing the truth about those off-season whispers.

We have three days of testing, with two four-hour sessions running each day.

Here are the key dates and start times:

Wednesday February 26: 10am - 7pm (local time), 7am - 4pm (GMT), 8am - 5pm (CET), 2am - 11am (EST), Tue 11pm - Wed 8am (PST)

Thursday February 27: 10am - 7pm (local time), 7am - 4pm (GMT), 8am - 5pm (CET), 2am - 11am (EST), Wed 11pm - Thu 8am (PST)

Friday February 28: 10am - 7pm (local time), 7am - 4pm (GMT), 8am - 5pm (CET), 2am - 11am (EST), Thu 11pm - Fri 8am (PST)

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN+ Australia Kayo, Foxtel Spain DAZN F1 France Canal+, Canal+ Sport Germany Sky Deutschland Canada TSN+ Netherlands Viaplay Italy Sky Italia Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.

