FIA announce F1 testing CHANGE after major track error

The FIA have announced an extension to the first day of testing, following an unusual incident at the Bahrain International Circuit.

2025 pre-season testing saw an hour's delay to proceedings during the afternoon session on Wednesday, as a power cut plunged the circuit into darkness, prompting a red flag.

This came as a big blow to drivers who did not take part in the morning session, including Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, as the day's running was greatly eaten into.

However, the FIA later released an official statement, confirming that the session would be extended by an hour to make up for the delay.

F1 testing was extended by an hour on Wednesday

Verstappen handed lifeline

Although there are two more days of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit on Thursday and Friday, it has been confirmed that it will just be Liam Lawson in the Red Bull car on Thursday.

That means Verstappen's only full day of testing in his RB21 will be on Friday, making this afternoon's session crucial for the Dutchman to get himself dialled in to his 2025 car.

Leclerc, meanwhile, is sharing duties with team-mate Lewis Hamilton on all three days, with the seven-time champion driving his first few timed laps with his new team during the morning session, where he finished fifth among the 10 drivers.

The afternoon session will now finish at 5pm GMT, as opposed to the originally scheduled 4pm GMT.