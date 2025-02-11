FIA confirm major 2025 position after baffling announcement

The official governing body for Formula 1 have reportedly confirmed a major decision ahead of the 2025 season.

The news from reports in Dutch media comes following a baffling statement which was released from the FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, as preparations for the upcoming F1 campaign ramp up.

Speaking at an FIA officials summit in Madrid last week, Ben Sulayem issued a statement over the ongoing debate over X-rated language often used by drivers during grand prix weekends.

In the statement, the FIA president suggested that the board would consider removing the public's access to driver team radios if necessary to prevent spreading foul language, with the governing body now facing further backlash from fans and employees of the sport over the idea.

In 2024, the swearing debate reached the height of its controversy when reigning champion Max Verstappen was hit with a community service-style penalty for using inappropriate language during an FIA press conference at the Singapore GP.

The Dutchman went on to protest this decision by not answering questions later in the media sessions and conducting his own interviews outside instead.

Max Verstappen may need to be on high alert over his language in 2025 after Mohammed Ben Sulayem's recent comments

Niels Wittich was replaced as FIA race director by Rui Marques in 2024

FIA confirm 2025 race director

it wasn't just Verstappen's actions off the track that got him in trouble with the FIA either after the Red Bull star faced criticism in 2024 over his at times 'aggressive' driving style.

Many debates were sparked over Verstappen's on-track behaviour and on occasion, there were instances where the penalties handed out by the FIA were questioned widely by pundits and drivers.

With just three races left to go last year, the FIA assigned Rui Marques as their new race director after Niels Wittich, who previously held the position, was dismissed.

Now, according to a report from De Telegraaf, Marques will continue in his position as race director for the fast-approaching campaign, despite comments from Ben Sulayem suggesting that yet another change of appointment was on the horizon.

Speaking in Madrid, the FIA president reportedly declared 'new blood would be brought in and that there would be more than one race director'.

Following the statement, it has now been clarified that Marques will in fact remain the sole race director next season, although the organisation hopes to have more directors onboard in the future to account for suitable replacements should an emergency arise.