F1 legend reveals McLaren DESIRE at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Formula 1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi has revealed his hope for McLaren amid their ongoing battle with Red Bull when appearing at this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Red Bull have dominated the sport since new regulations were introduced in 2022, wrapping up the last two drivers' and constructors' championships.

That included a rampant 2023 in which the team won a whopping 21 out of 22 races, with Max Verstappen winning 19 grands prix on his way to a third world title this season.

Currently, both Red Bull and Verstappen lead the way once again in the constructors' and drivers' standings, although they have faced much stronger and increasing competition this campaign.

At this stage, McLaren are arguably the closest team to Red Bull in terms of pace, followed by Mercedes and Ferrari.

McLaren's Lando Norris has been Verstappen's closest consistent challenger in 2024

Emerson Fittipaldi reveals McLaren hope

Fittipaldi raced for McLaren in F1 from 1974 through to 1975, securing the drivers' championship in his first season with the team to become a two-time champion. McLaren also scooped up the constructors' championship that season thanks to his efforts.

50 years have now passed since those wins, and to celebrate, Fittipaldi drove his championship-winning M23 at this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Giving an interview at the event, Fittipaldi revealed his hope that McLaren can soon take the fight to Red Bull, revealing his desire to see the team secure another championship.

“It’s a very special occasion, it’s the 50 years of my world championship with McLaren," Fittipaldi explained.

McLaren currently sit third in the constructors' standings

“McLaren’s history now, so competitive McLaren now - I hope McLaren next year can win the world championship again."

The papaya-coloured MCL38 has looked quick at all circuits recently and has one victory and multiple podiums under its belt so far in 2024.

As a result, McLaren sit third in the constructors standings, with Lando Norris also second in the drivers' standings at present.

The problem McLaren and Norris have this season is that Red Bull and Verstappen's early dominance has allowed them to gain a big advantage, meaning it will be difficult to catch up in either championship barring a Red Bull disaster.

As such, and as Fittipaldi eludes to, a title challenge in 2025 is a much more realistic proposition.

With new regulations coming in 2026, 2025 cars are likely to see even more convergence, which could make things even more exciting on track next season.

