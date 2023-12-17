Verstappen is the 'best F1 driver EVER' claims former GP winner

Dan Ripley

A former Formula 1 race winner has labelled Max Verstappen as the ‘best racing driver of all time’ after praising his dedication to motorsport.

Verstappen is already on the path to becoming an F1 legend having won three world championships in a row – winning the latest by dominating the 2023 season with an unprecedented 19 victories.

But Gerhard Berger already believes the Dutchman has usurped all before him in motorsport, having praised his constant commitment to racing.

The 10-time grand prix winner told Austrian publication, Krone: “He simply lives with every fibre of his body for his sport, for Formula 1. That is his passion, which is why, for me, he is the world's best racing driver of all time.”

Shades of Senna and Schumacher

When questioned on whether Verstappen would now take it easy following a near-perfect campaign, the ex-McLaren and Ferrari driver – who was a team-mate of the great Ayrton Senna at the former – was left in little doubt how the world champion would be approaching the winter break.

“Never in my life! Max is a racing driver who always gives 120 per cent,” he added.

“Just like Senna or [Michael] Schumacher used to be or [Lewis] Hamilton is now. I'm convinced that Max is already back in the simulator and playing with all his racing cars.

Verstappen will be a huge favourite again to win the world championship at the start of next season, with Red Bull long having stopped developing the all-conquering RB19 during 2023 to focus on their challenger for the upcoming campaign.

However, Mercedes and Ferrari will be looking to challenge the Milton Keynes outfit, with the Scuderia already revealing the launch date for their 2024 car.

