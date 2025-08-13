Red Bull star reveals major Max Verstappen regret

Axed Red Bull F1 star Liam Lawson has opened up on a major regret after working alongside Max Verstappen.

The Kiwi racer was handed a dream seat next to the four-time world champion at the start of this season, but the experience quickly turned into a nightmare.

Lawson lasted just two races before being sent back to sister team Racing Bulls, with Yuki Tsunoda coming in the opposition direction, a move which attracted widespread criticism from across the world of F1.

And now the 23-year-old has revealed he wished he had been given more time to soak up as much information as he could from one of the sport's greatest-ever drivers.

"I was very excited [about teaming up with Verstappen]," he told Racing News 365. "Excited to have that opportunity to basically see everything that he was doing in detail.

"Because I think the thing is, to be honest, we have so much data shared across teams at the moment.

"It's very simple data, but as a driver, it's the main stuff that we're looking at, speed traces, you know, where somebody's braking, throttle places, gears, things like that that we use."

"We actually can see across the grid what people are doing. So I already compare with Max a lot to see how he's approaching corners and things like that.

"So it was the detailed stuff that you wouldn't get across teams that I was excited to have, but in two weekends, it's very hard to take too much from that."

Lawson was ditched by Red Bull after just two races at the start of this season

Lawson finding his feet after Red Bull nightmare

After enduring a tricky start after going back to the team which gave him his opportunity midway through last season, Lawson has slowly found some form as the year has gone on.

Four top-10 finishes in his previous seven outings have seen him pick up 20 points - double that of the man who replaced him at Red Bull.

There is still a great deal of uncertainty over who will be lining up next to Verstappen in 2026, with Lawson still in contention for a shock return.

It promises to be an intriguing period for Red Bull over the coming months, with new team principal Laurent Mekies facing facing a number of big decisions as he looks to get the team consistently competing at the top of the order once again.

