Rogue Safety Car causes carnage after triggering big crash

In F1, safety car procedures are largely a slick operation that prevent drivers from facing further danger out on track; but a recent incident during the Russian F4 championship demonstrates how important it is for safety standards to be upheld in motorsport.

Unlike Formula 2 and Formula 3, Formula 4 isn't a single global championship. Rather, it takes place in individual nations and regions to help junior drivers gain experience and climb up the single-seater ladder.

There are countless FIA sanctioned championships (Italian F4, British F4), while others are not under the jurisdiction of the governing body. One such championship is Russian F4.

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Initially ran from 2015 to 2019, drivers were only allowed to enter in the FIA's North European Zone and the Netherlands, but the series later relocated to Russia as a support series for the Russian Circuit Racing Series. Now, officially titled the SMP F4 Championship, it lost its FIA certification in 2019.

SMP F4 was brought back by ex-F1 drivers Vitaly Petrov and Sergey Sirotkin in November 2024, and the 2026 season marks the second season of the relaunched championship.

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Terrifying incident at Russian F4 2026 season opener

The season opener got underway on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17, with four races at the Moscow Raceway - an FIA Grade 1 circuit that has previously held a round of the F3 European championship in 2014, which was won by F1 star Esteban Ocon.

During Race 4 on the Sunday, a terrifying incident involving the safety car went viral on social media, with the safety car driver exiting too late and remaining stationary on the middle of the racing line as drivers made their way on to the long straight after Turn 12.

The marshals failed to warn the drivers, and when the field of cars approached the safety car at high-speed two cars collided, while others were forced to quickly veer off onto the run off area.

Luckily for such a dangerous incident, nobody was seriously harmed, but fans were left aghast online that the situation happened in the first place.

One user wrote: "A very little mistake could have had very serious implications. I'm still wondering how this could have happened."

Another claimed: "There have been no clear explanations yet on how this could be possible, but it's obvious that the proceedings will be serious. Those who allowed this to happen will be fired."

Russia and F1: What happened?

The last F1 driver of Russian nationality was Nikita Mazepin, who raced for Haas in 2021 and failed to pick up a single point during his career. Before the 2022 season, Haas terminated Mazepin's contract and Uralkali's title sponsorship as part of global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

F1 also raced in Russia from 2014 until 2021 at the Sochi Autodrom, a track built around the Olympic park. Lewis Hamilton has the most wins around the circuit, collecting five during this period, with the only other winners of the Russian Grand Prix being Mercedes drivers, Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas.

F1 suspended their contract for the Russian Grand Prix following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and have not returned since.

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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