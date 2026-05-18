F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Schedule: Full Montreal timetable and start times
F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Schedule: Full Montreal timetable and start times
The full schedule for this weekend in Montreal
F1 roars back across the Atlantic this weekend for a blockbuster Canadian Grand Prix, and to add even more spice to the mix we have another high-stakes Sprint weekend.
Montreal's iconic Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is always a fan favourite, famous for its blistering straights, heavy braking zones and the unforgiving Wall of Champions. Oh, and of course the obligatory groundhog/marmot appearances.
With the Sprint format in play, the pressure is dialled up to eleven. Teams get just one solitary hour of practice on Friday to nail their setups before diving straight into Sprint Qualifying.
If you are tuning in from the UK or mainland Europe, you are in for a treat. The time difference means we get prime-time evening viewing across all three days, with Sunday's main event due to start at 9pm UK time.
Here is the complete schedule for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix, including all the crucial F1 session times and the packed support series action across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton 'now Ferrari No. 2', Horner comments spark driver move rumours
F1 Canadian Grand Prix schedule and session times
|Session
|Day
|Local Eastern
|UK BST
|CET
|Practice 1
|Friday, May 22
|12:30 - 13:30
|17:30 - 18:30
|18:30 - 19:30
|Sprint Qualifying
|Friday, May 22
|16:30 - 17:14
|21:30 - 22:14
|22:30 - 23:14
|Sprint
|Saturday, May 23
|12:00 - 12:30
|17:00 - 17:30
|18:00 - 18:30
|Qualifying
|Saturday, May 23
|16:00 - 17:00
|21:00 - 22:00
|22:00 - 23:00
|Grand Prix
|Sunday, May 24
|16:00 - 18:00
|21:00 - 23:00
|22:00 - 00:00 (Mon)
Friday May 22
|Series
|Session
|Local Eastern
|UK BST
|CET
|F1 Academy
|Practice Session
|09:00 - 09:40
|14:00 - 14:40
|15:00 - 15:40
|FIA Formula 2
|First Practice Session
|10:05 - 10:50
|15:05 - 15:50
|16:05 - 16:50
|FIA
|F1 Car Presentation
|11:00 - 12:00
|16:00 - 17:00
|17:00 - 18:00
|Formula 1
|First Practice Session
|12:30 - 13:30
|17:30 - 18:30
|18:30 - 19:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|14:00 - 14:30
|19:00 - 19:30
|20:00 - 20:30
|Formula 1
|Teams' Press Conference
|14:30 - 15:30
|19:30 - 20:30
|20:30 - 21:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Press Conference
|15:30 - 16:00
|20:30 - 21:00
|21:30 - 22:00
|Formula 1
|Sprint Qualifying Session
|16:30 - 17:14
|21:30 - 22:14
|22:30 - 23:14
|F1 Academy
|Qualifying
|18:00 - 18:30
|23:00 - 23:30
|00:00 - 00:30 (Sat)
|F1 Experiences
|Champions Club Grid Walk & Trophy Photo
|19:45 - 21:40
|00:45 - 02:40 (Sat)
|01:45 - 03:40 (Sat)
Saturday May 23
|Series
|Session
|Local Eastern
|UK BST
|CET
|F1 Academy
|Opening Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins)
|09:45 - 10:20
|14:45 - 15:20
|15:45 - 16:20
|Formula 1
|Sprint
|12:00 - 12:30
|17:00 - 17:30
|18:00 - 18:30
|Formula 1
|Press Conference
|12:30 - 13:00
|17:30 - 18:00
|18:30 - 19:00
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (28 Laps or 45 Mins)
|14:10 - 15:00
|19:10 - 20:00
|20:10 - 21:00
|FIA Formula 2
|Press Conference
|15:20 - 15:50
|20:20 - 20:50
|21:20 - 21:50
|Formula 1
|Qualifying Session
|16:00 - 17:00
|21:00 - 22:00
|22:00 - 23:00
|Formula 1
|Press Conference
|17:00 - 18:00
|22:00 - 23:00
|23:00 - 00:00 (Sun)
|F1 Academy
|Reverse Grid Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins)
|18:05 - 18:35
|23:05 - 23:35
|00:05 - 00:35 (Sun)
Sunday May 24
|Series
|Session
|Local Eastern
|UK BST
|CET
|F1 Academy
|Feature Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins)
|10:45 - 11:20
|15:45 - 16:20
|16:45 - 17:20
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (39 Laps or 60 Mins)
|12:05 - 13:10
|17:05 - 18:10
|18:05 - 19:10
|FIA Formula 2
|Press Conference
|13:30 - 13:55
|18:30 - 18:55
|19:30 - 19:55
|Formula 1
|Drivers' Parade
|14:00 - 14:30
|19:00 - 19:30
|20:00 - 20:30
|Formula 1
|National Anthem
|15:44 - 15:46
|20:44 - 20:46
|21:44 - 21:46
|Formula 1
|Grand Prix (70 Laps or 120 Mins)
|16:00 - 18:00
|21:00 - 23:00
|22:00 - 00:00 (Mon)
READ MORE: Aston Martin set for performance 'quantum leap' at Canadian GP
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