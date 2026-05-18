F1 roars back across the Atlantic this weekend for a blockbuster Canadian Grand Prix, and to add even more spice to the mix we have another high-stakes Sprint weekend.

Montreal's iconic Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is always a fan favourite, famous for its blistering straights, heavy braking zones and the unforgiving Wall of Champions. Oh, and of course the obligatory groundhog/marmot appearances.

With the Sprint format in play, the pressure is dialled up to eleven. Teams get just one solitary hour of practice on Friday to nail their setups before diving straight into Sprint Qualifying.

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If you are tuning in from the UK or mainland Europe, you are in for a treat. The time difference means we get prime-time evening viewing across all three days, with Sunday's main event due to start at 9pm UK time.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix, including all the crucial F1 session times and the packed support series action across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

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F1 Canadian Grand Prix schedule and session times

Session Day Local Eastern UK BST CET Practice 1 Friday, May 22 12:30 - 13:30 17:30 - 18:30 18:30 - 19:30 Sprint Qualifying Friday, May 22 16:30 - 17:14 21:30 - 22:14 22:30 - 23:14 Sprint Saturday, May 23 12:00 - 12:30 17:00 - 17:30 18:00 - 18:30 Qualifying Saturday, May 23 16:00 - 17:00 21:00 - 22:00 22:00 - 23:00 Grand Prix Sunday, May 24 16:00 - 18:00 21:00 - 23:00 22:00 - 00:00 (Mon)

Friday May 22

Series Session Local Eastern UK BST CET F1 Academy Practice Session 09:00 - 09:40 14:00 - 14:40 15:00 - 15:40 FIA Formula 2 First Practice Session 10:05 - 10:50 15:05 - 15:50 16:05 - 16:50 FIA F1 Car Presentation 11:00 - 12:00 16:00 - 17:00 17:00 - 18:00 Formula 1 First Practice Session 12:30 - 13:30 17:30 - 18:30 18:30 - 19:30 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 14:00 - 14:30 19:00 - 19:30 20:00 - 20:30 Formula 1 Teams' Press Conference 14:30 - 15:30 19:30 - 20:30 20:30 - 21:30 FIA Formula 2 Press Conference 15:30 - 16:00 20:30 - 21:00 21:30 - 22:00 Formula 1 Sprint Qualifying Session 16:30 - 17:14 21:30 - 22:14 22:30 - 23:14 F1 Academy Qualifying 18:00 - 18:30 23:00 - 23:30 00:00 - 00:30 (Sat) F1 Experiences Champions Club Grid Walk & Trophy Photo 19:45 - 21:40 00:45 - 02:40 (Sat) 01:45 - 03:40 (Sat)

Saturday May 23

Series Session Local Eastern UK BST CET F1 Academy Opening Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins) 09:45 - 10:20 14:45 - 15:20 15:45 - 16:20 Formula 1 Sprint 12:00 - 12:30 17:00 - 17:30 18:00 - 18:30 Formula 1 Press Conference 12:30 - 13:00 17:30 - 18:00 18:30 - 19:00 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (28 Laps or 45 Mins) 14:10 - 15:00 19:10 - 20:00 20:10 - 21:00 FIA Formula 2 Press Conference 15:20 - 15:50 20:20 - 20:50 21:20 - 21:50 Formula 1 Qualifying Session 16:00 - 17:00 21:00 - 22:00 22:00 - 23:00 Formula 1 Press Conference 17:00 - 18:00 22:00 - 23:00 23:00 - 00:00 (Sun) F1 Academy Reverse Grid Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins) 18:05 - 18:35 23:05 - 23:35 00:05 - 00:35 (Sun)

Sunday May 24

Series Session Local Eastern UK BST CET F1 Academy Feature Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins) 10:45 - 11:20 15:45 - 16:20 16:45 - 17:20 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (39 Laps or 60 Mins) 12:05 - 13:10 17:05 - 18:10 18:05 - 19:10 FIA Formula 2 Press Conference 13:30 - 13:55 18:30 - 18:55 19:30 - 19:55 Formula 1 Drivers' Parade 14:00 - 14:30 19:00 - 19:30 20:00 - 20:30 Formula 1 National Anthem 15:44 - 15:46 20:44 - 20:46 21:44 - 21:46 Formula 1 Grand Prix (70 Laps or 120 Mins) 16:00 - 18:00 21:00 - 23:00 22:00 - 00:00 (Mon)

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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