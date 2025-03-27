Max Verstappen's reaction to SHOCK Red Bull demotion revealed

Max Verstappen's reaction to his Red Bull team-mate Liam Lawson being demoted after just two races has been revealed.

Lawson was bumped back down to Racing Bulls this week after just two races with the senior team, one of the most ruthless decisions in the sport's history.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Yuki Tsunoda will take over from the Kiwi at next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, with the 24-year-old finally getting the opportunity he has been so desperately craving.

While the move was not a surprise to anyone within the sport, that hasn't prevented the decision being heavily criticised by fans and pundits alike, and it has now been revealed that Lawson's former team-mate has also been taken aback by the latest developments.

Verstappen stunned by Red Bull 'chaos'

Writing in the Daily Mail, respected F1 journalist Jonathan McEvoy said: “I am told by sources close to Red Bull that Verstappen is shaken by Lawson's firing.

"'It is totally unfair to treat Liam like this', said the unnamed contact close to the scene. 'You have to give him more than two races to prove himself after he has worked for this opportunity all his life.

"'He may not have done well, no argument over that. But to ditch him so fast is seriously bad. It smacks of a team in chaos'.

“A leading driver, speaking off the record, confided the other day, 'What is destroying Liam is the way he is dealt with by Helmut [Marko]. The atmosphere there does not give their drivers room to breathe, to fulfil themselves.”

The arrival of Lawson was designed to give the team a fresh lease of life following a challenging campaign last time out in which they lost their constructors' crown.

But his debut got off to the worst possible start after crashing out of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, before failing to score any points in China last weekend.

The 23-year-old has refused to shirk responsibility, putting his sub-par performances down to ongoing struggles in getting to grips with the car.

But he has been given no time to turn things around and will now line up at his former team alongside rookie Isack Hadjar at the Suzuka Circuit next week.

