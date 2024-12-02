Ricciardo delivers EMOTIONAL F1 statement in video message
Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has offered an emotional verdict on Max Verstappen's fourth drivers' championship in a heartfelt video message.
Ricciardo lost his place on the grid following the Singapore Grand Prix, with Kiwi Liam Lawson taking his place for the remainder of the 2024 season from that point.
On Ricciardo’s full-time return to F1, he was tipped to potentially rejoin Red Bull if he impressed at RB, but his performances never warranted the hierarchy to make a change, even with Sergio Perez's struggles at the main team.
As one last parting gift to his former team in F1, however, Ricciardo did snatch the fastest lap point away from Verstappen's title rival Lando Norris at the race in Singapore, playing a very small part in the Dutchaman's 2024 title bid.
Daniel Ricciardo sends special message to Max Verstappen
Verstappen and Ricciardo are known to have a good relationship these days despite their former Red Bull rivalry and now, it has been revealed that the Aussie issued an emotional message to Verstappen following his fourth championship win.
"Max, you're a bad man," Ricciardo stated. "Four in a row, it's awesome dude.
"Really really happy for you. You’ve been flawless, and pretty spectacular.
"Obviously, Brazil’s a recent obvious one which was insane, very much 2016.
"Long story short, you’re the man and enjoy the fourth!"
Ricciardo himself never became an F1 champion, although he still had a fine career in the sport, if indeed he never returns.
At present, the Aussie has competed in over 250 grands prix, with eight victories to his name, as well as 32 podium finishes.
