Ricciardo F1 RETURN tipped as Red Bull driver lineup named in official statement - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo could be in line for a stunning Formula 1 comeback in 2026, according to reports from German media.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA name Verstappen team-mate for 2025 in official release

Formula 1's governing body has released the official 2025 entry list, confirming driver numbers and team-mates across the grid for next season.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton branded GREATEST F1 talent in surprise rival admission

One of Lewis Hamilton's former championship rivals has made a surprise admission about the 39-year-old's talent.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull confirm 2025 lineup with FINAL driver signing

One racing star has been confirmed as the final piece of the puzzle for Red Bull's 2025 driver lineup.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce CONTROVERSIAL changes in official statement

Formula 1's governing body have announced a set of controversial changes following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related