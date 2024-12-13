Ricciardo F1 RETURN tipped as Red Bull driver lineup named in official statement - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

Daniel Ricciardo could be in line for a stunning Formula 1 comeback in 2026, according to reports from German media.

FIA name Verstappen team-mate for 2025 in official release

Formula 1's governing body has released the official 2025 entry list, confirming driver numbers and team-mates across the grid for next season.

Hamilton branded GREATEST F1 talent in surprise rival admission

One of Lewis Hamilton's former championship rivals has made a surprise admission about the 39-year-old's talent.

Red Bull confirm 2025 lineup with FINAL driver signing

One racing star has been confirmed as the final piece of the puzzle for Red Bull's 2025 driver lineup.

FIA announce CONTROVERSIAL changes in official statement

Formula 1's governing body have announced a set of controversial changes following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

  • 2 hours ago
  • December 12, 2024 23:58

Verstappen slammed as ‘biggest underachiever’ in SCATHING 2024 F1 season review

  • 1 hour ago
Hamilton-Mercedes DISPUTE revealed over Angela Cullen replacement

  • 3 hours ago
FIA name Verstappen team-mate for 2025 in official release

  • Yesterday 19:55
FIA announce CONTROVERSIAL changes in official statement

  • Yesterday 18:55
