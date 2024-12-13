FIA announce CONTROVERSIAL changes in official statement
FIA announce CONTROVERSIAL changes in official statement
Formula 1's governing body have announced a set of controversial changes following the conclusion of the 2024 season.
Last weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marked the 2024 season finale, the race at the Yas Marina Circuit the final round of the longest season in the sport's history.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull exit CONFIRMED in official statement as F1 star fumes at shock driver replacement
READ MORE: Red Bull confirm 2025 lineup with FINAL driver signing
Red Bull star Max Verstappen claimed his fourth consecutive title victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last month, but the constructors' championship provided a fight to the wire in Abu Dhabi.
After a fierce battle on track, Lando Norris took victory, leading McLaren to claim their first constructors' title since 1998, with Ferrari falling short in P2. Red Bull, on the other hand, could only manage third place thanks to Sergio Perez's frequent poor performances.
The 2024 season was full of controversy, most notably due to heavily-debated driver penalties and spats between the FIA and 2024 champion Verstappen over behaviour both on and off the track.
READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals NEW destination after latest release
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem handed additional power
Following a season of heavy criticism against the sport's governing body, the FIA has now voted through changes that will put more power into the hands of its president.
Changes to the FIA's ethics committee proceedings now mean that only preliminary investigations will be allowed to take place over an issue before awaiting consent from Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and the president of the FIA senate Carmelo Sanz De Barros, in order to be taken any further.
Along with confirmation of the approval, the FIA provided Sky Sports News with a statement explaining what they hope the amendments will achieve, stating three main reasons for the changes: "First, to preserve and enhance the independence of the Ethics Committee by reducing the involvement of the FIA Administration in its operation.
READ MORE: Hamilton completes Mercedes agreement as Ferrari debut delayed
"The Ethics Committee previously only reported to the President, it now reports to both the President and the President of the Senate. The Committee now has the powers to independently assess whether or not to launch an investigation."
"Second, as a result of continuous leaks to the media of confidential material, including Ethics Committee reports, it is now proposed that the distribution of any Ethics Committee Report will be limited. This does not prevent either the President or the President of the Senate from involving Senate members or other members of the FIA or its staff in discussing or implementing any recommendations from the Ethics Committee.
"Finally, Ethics Committee Reports can often contain material of a confidential nature, including criminal or safeguarding issues. It was therefore necessary to limit the automatic sharing of this information with multiple members and FIA staff. Limiting the distribution of the report will also protect the complainant and individual subject to the investigation."
READ MORE: Red Bull star issues emotional statement ahead of confirmed exit
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA name Verstappen team-mate for 2025 in official release
- 41 minutes ago
FIA announce CONTROVERSIAL changes in official statement
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull confirm 2025 lineup with FINAL driver signing
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull star issues emotional EXIT statement as driver ABSENCE confirmed
- Today 15:52
Hamilton replacement ABSENT as rival F1 star in shock test
- Today 13:59
FIA announce new 2025 RULE CHANGES
- Today 12:58