McLaren boss risks CONTROVERSY with bold F1 take

McLaren boss Zak Brown has risked controversy after delivering a bold take on a current issue within Formula 1.

The Woking-based outfit have enjoyed a huge resurgence in 2024, with the team and Lando Norris taking the fight to Red Bull for both championships.

Whilst the drivers’ title might be slightly out of reach after Max Verstappen’s stunning Brazilian GP victory, McLaren still possess the advantage ahead of Ferrari in the constructors’ standings.

However, when the points reset for the 2025 season, McLaren will not only have Red Bull to contend with but also Ferrari, who will boast a new lineup consisting of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Is the 2024 drivers' title out of reach for Lando Norris?

Oscar Piastri will be looking towards 2025 for his championship chances

Brown backs rotating F1 calendar

The 2025 F1 calendar will once again boast 24 races, in a gruelling schedule for both drivers and teams.

Increasingly, venues across the world have expressed their interest in joining the F1 calendar, including Argentina, particularly due to the instant success of home star Franco Colapinto.

However, as more countries become interested in F1, the position of classic circuits such as Spa, Silverstone, Imola and Monza have come under threat.

F1 have recently announced that in the future some races on the European schedule will be rotated to accommodate different venues, and to keep the calendar to a maximum of 24 races.

Whilst this news has been unpopular with some F1 fans, McLaren boss Brown has a bold take on this idea which risks attracting controversy.

Zak Brown believes F1 calendar rotation is good for the sport

"Formula 1 and the FIA ​​work well together and discuss everything that has to do with Formula 1," Brown said to the media.

"In terms of the calendar, I think 24 races is really the maximum."

"I think we should have 20 fixed races and eight races that rotate every other year."

"That way we can grow the sport in the places where there is demand. Wouldn’t it be great if we were in 28 markets?"

