FIA set to review CONTROVERSIAL rule after 'harsh' criticism
Formula 1 chiefs will soon discuss potential changes to a controversial rule regarding racing bans.
The revelation was made ahead of last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Oscar Piastri clinched an impressive victory ahead of Charles Leclerc and Mercedes star George Russell.
There were more success stories further back on the grid, as Williams pair Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto each finished in the top 10, whilst Ollie Bearman scored points on his first drive for Haas.
The Brit - who will replace Nico Hulkenberg at the team next season - was filling in for Kevin Magnussen as a result of the Dane's ban in Baku.
FIA 'open' to rule review
Magnussen collected two penalty points following an incident involving Pierre Gasly at the Italian GP in Monza.
That took his tally to 12 within a 12-month timeframe and thus triggered an automatic one-race suspension.
The decision was criticised at the time by Gasly, who felt the punishment was unfair.
Now, the Frenchman has revealed he raised his concerns at a recent briefing between drivers and the sport's governing body.
“Yeah, I asked them on moving forward,” the Alpine driver told Motorsport.com.
“Because I think as a sport we never like to see someone penalised in that way, and the view was that it was a bit harsh.
“So, yeah, I think it's definitely something they're open on reviewing and moving forward, which is the most important [thing].”
