Late FIA punishment verdict revealed after controversial Verstappen Abu Dhabi incident

Max Verstappen will not face punishment for a controversial incident at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, according to reports.

Verstappen has been embroiled in a plethora of spats with the FIA in 2024, including the well-documented swearing row, following his use of profanity during a press conference at the Singapore GP.

The Dutchman launched a silent protest at succeeding official FIA press conferences in Singapore and Austin, not giving full answers and instead conducting separate interviews with media outlets.

He also criticised Formula 1's governing body for their application of the rules at the Mexican GP, after he was slammed with two 10-second penalties following an on-track scrap with Lando Norris.

During the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, Verstappen was once again hit with a 10-second penalty after an incident involving McLaren's Oscar Piastri on the opening lap of the race.

Max Verstappen has not been on the best terms with the FIA in 2024

Max Verstappen is now a four-time world champion

Verstappen escapes FIA punishment

While serving his penalty during his pit stop, Verstappen sarcastically said over his team radio: "Can we ask for 20 seconds? Stupid idiots!"

This statement led to speculation that Verstappen may once again find himself in hot water with the FIA for something other than a racing incident.

However, it has since been confirmed to Motorsport.com by an official FIA spokesperson that Verstappen will not be investigated for his heat-of-the-moment response over team radio.

Verstappen has already been given details about his community service-style penalty for swearing in Singapore and is due to serve it this week while in Rwanda for the annual FIA Awards ceremony, where he will be presented with his fourth drivers' championship trophy.

