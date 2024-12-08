F1 champion Verstappen rages at ‘IDIOT' stewards after huge FIA penalty

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has raged at the stewards after a huge FIA penalty at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutchman collided with Oscar Piastri during the opening lap of the race at Yas Marina, after Verstappen tried to get past the McLaren at the first corner.

As a result, Verstappen received a 10-second time penalty from the stewards which he served during his pit stop.

However, the four-time world champion refused to apportion blame to himself for the incident, and called the stewards 'idiots' in a brutal team radio message.

"Could we ask for 20 seconds? Stupid idiots," Verstappen said over team radio.

Martin Brundle was swift to defend the stewards as he delivered commentary for Sky Sports F1, and branded Verstappen's comments as unfair.

“You can’t say that. Can’t say that. That’s just not fair," he said.

"They’re applying the regulations, don’t run into other people and then you won’t get a penalty.”

Verstappen's team radio reflects a wider issue the Red Bull star has had with the stewards during the 2024 season, notably criticising their decision making at the Mexican GP.

Max Verstappen has a history of criticising the stewards

The champion was slammed with two consecutive 10-second time penalties for his driving tactics against title rival Lando Norris in Mexico City.

An initial penalty was awarded for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, whilst a further 10 seconds was delivered after he ran Norris wide.

Despite a penalty in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen remained ahead of his first-lap-victim Piastri, who suffered a second crash with Franco Colapinto at the beginning of the race.

