Verstappen demands FIA investigation after Mexican GP penalty drama

Jos Verstappen has called for an investigation into the FIA after Max Verstappen was slammed with a 20-second penalty at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The battle for the world drivers’ title once again sparked controversy in Mexico City, as Verstappen and Lando Norris found themselves going wheel-to-wheel.

As the McLaren star challenged for second place, he was forced wide by the Red Bull at Turn 4, but it was Norris who reached the apex first, which prompted the FIA to slam Verstappen with a 10-second penalty.

The Dutchman was given a further 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at Turn 8, doubling his penalty and eventually finishing the race in P6.

Max Verstappen was slammed with a penalty in Mexico City

Max Verstappen is now 47 points ahead of Lando Norris in the drivers' standings

FIA under fire for Max Verstappen's penalty at the Mexican GP

The weekend before in Austin, it was Norris who was on the receiving end of a penalty from the FIA, after he was awarded a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage as a result of being forced wide by Verstappen.

Following the controversial incident, the FIA agreed to revisit the guidelines in time for the Qatar GP, with Verstappen's penalty in Mexico setting a precedent over conduct in future races.

Jos Verstappen wants an investigation into whether there is a 'conflict of interest' within the FIA

However, the champion’s father has since slammed the FIA for their decision, and has suggested that there should be an investigation into their staff.

"The FIA ​​should take a good look at the stewards' staff, who they put there and whether there is any appearance of a conflict of interest," Verstappen Sr said to De Telegraaf.

"For example, former drivers who have more sympathy for certain drivers or riders.

"They are asking for it themselves now. There are so many enormous run-off areas on many circuits.

"As a driver, you also have the space to drive along the track. A gravel trap at that location would already make a big difference."

GPFans has approached the FIA for comment on the matter.

