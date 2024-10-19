Mercedes star OUT after suffering early Austin blow

A Mercedes star is out of championship contention after Saturday’s sprint race at the United States Grand Prix.

Whilst there may be six races remaining of the 2024 season, George Russell can abandon any of hopes of claiming the drivers’ title this year, on what proved a terrible Saturday for the team after Lewis Hamilton suffered a huge shock in qualifying.

The British star can only score a maximum of 331 points in the remaining races, which would not be enough to catch championship leader Max Verstappen, who sits at the top of the standings with 339 points.

Despite lining up P2 on the grid for the sprint race in Austin, an early overtake from Lando Norris saw Russell slip down the field and he finished the race in P5.

Who is currently in contention for the 2024 drivers’ title?

Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, both McLarens and Ferraris all remain in mathematical contention for the 2024 world drivers’ title.

However, the only realistic contender to challenge Verstappen for the world title is Norris, who after the sprint in Austin is 54 points behind the Red Bull champion.

McLaren have emerged as the team to beat throughout the season, however Red Bull and Ferrari proved the quicker teams out on track in Austin.

During the closing stages of the sprint, Norris struggled to hold off the two Ferraris, losing P2 and a crucial point to Carlos Sainz.

"It was a good race. I'm pretty happy with how things ended up,” Norris said after the sprint.

"It was a tough one. I thought I could hang onto second but Carlos did a good job. My front tyres were completely finished, so there wasn't a lot I could do.

"Disappointing end but I'm happy with the race result and a good amount of points.

"I did the most I could. I don't think we have the pace of Max or the Ferraris, there I'm happy to finish third."

