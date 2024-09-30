Red Bull on alert over ‘serious’ Verstappen retirement threat

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has warned that Formula 1 and the FIA must take Max Verstappen’s retirement hints seriously, following the reigning world champion's recent comments that suggest his future in the sport could be in doubt.

Despite being contracted with Red Bull until 2028, Verstappen has made it clear that he is not keen on staying in F1 for the long haul, citing frustrations with the expanding race calendar and recent disciplinary action against him.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen and Horner feud REIGNITES as team hit with shock DRS inspection

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen takes aim at Horner over ‘STUPID’ Red Bull team-mate suggestion

Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko in the Red Bull garage

Will Max Verstappen retire from F1?

Marko stressed that Verstappen’s warnings should not be underestimated, particularly in light of the Dutch driver’s strong character and unwavering principles.

"Max has to be taken seriously," Marko stated in an interview with Formel1.de.

"Max has achieved an awful lot. But for him, it’s important that he still has the passion and fun in the sport.

"If that’s increasingly being taken away from him, knowing his character... when he says, ‘Okay, that’s it’, he really means it."

Verstappen's discontent escalated during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend when he received a community service penalty for using inappropriate language during a press conference.

The two-time world champion expressed frustration after being punished for using the f-word, hinting that such decisions could play a role in his long-term future in F1.

Verstappen used the f-word to describe his car during a press conference

Marko acknowledged that these growing tensions could eventually push Verstappen to reconsider his career.

"I hope the current situation doesn’t actually lead to an early retirement," Marko said.

"But it’s clear that if the sport becomes less enjoyable for him, it will affect his decisions."

Verstappen has long voiced his displeasure with the increasing demands of F1, including the ever-expanding race calendar, which is set to feature 24 grands prix this season.

While some drivers, like Lewis Hamilton, have the desire to continue racing into their 40s, Verstappen, 26, has expressed no such interest.

Lewis Hamilton has the record for most Grand Prix starts (350)

He has openly stated that he is not aiming to break any records for career longevity in the sport.

With Verstappen currently holding a 52-point gap over title rival Lando Norris, Red Bull are not only tasked with fixing the RB20's balance issues but also with the challenge of keeping their star driver motivated.

While retirement talks may still be premature, Verstappen’s comments have sparked concerns within the paddock and beyond. His departure would be a seismic shift for Red Bull, who have built their current era of success around his talent.

READ MORE: Ricciardo given major F1 team 'OFFER' following brutal Red Bull axing

Related