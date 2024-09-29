Hamilton victory chances BOOSTED as Mercedes make exciting declaration

Lewis Hamilton's chances of ending his Mercedes career on a high may have been handed a huge boost following a declaration made by his team.

Hamilton has had a topsy-turvy 2024 season, with poor performances intruded by two stunning victories claimed at the British and Belgian grands prix.

Those two wins were his 104th and 105th of his career, and ended a drought that had been in place since 2021.

It is Hamilton's final season with the team with whom he has won six of his seven world championship titles, following the announcement that he will head to Ferrari from the 2025 season onwards.

Lewis Hamilton has had a difficult 2024

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix

Hamilton looking for victories

With six races of his Mercedes career left, Hamilton will be hoping to claim a third win of the season before heading off to Maranello.

Mercedes had looked like the fastest team on the grid during a brief period in the summer, when their two drivers won three out of four races before the summer break.

However, their pace seems to have dropped off a cliff, with Hamilton unable to pick up a podium in any of the last four races.

Now, Mercedes technical director James Allison has provided an update on the team's struggles in Singapore last time out, and suggested that there will be updates to be installed before the United States GP.

"We will be trying to figure out how to mitigate what ailed us this weekend, how to figure out how to make the tyres run better on these overheating circuits," Allison revealed on the team's race debrief.

"We'll be also doing quite a lot of work to bring our last upgrade of the season together.

"We've got quite a fairly substantial set of new clothes for the car coming for Austin that we hope will give us a decent weekend there."

