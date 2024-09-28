Drive to Survive legend DEFEATS former team in legal row

A star of the Netflix hit series 'Drive to Survive' has emerged victorious after the first round of a legal battle with his former team, according to reports.

Guenther Steiner was the team principal of Haas Formula 1 Team from 2016 until 2023, and is now embroiled in a legal battle with the constructors.

Steiner rose to fame after his appearances in 'Drive to Survive' exposed his quirky personality and defiant attitude as the Haas team boss, delivering some of the show's most iconic quotes.

Since the 59-year-old was sacked by the American outfit prior to the 2024 season, he has returned to the screens of F1 lovers as a pundit at various race weekends this year.

In recent months however, the Italian has been busy with multiple legal cases involving former employer Haas Automation, with the first court verdict recently delivered.

Guenther Steiner became a fan favourite after appearing on Netflix's 'Drive to Survive'

Haas appointed Ayao Komatsu as Guenther Steiner's replacement

Steiner victorious after first court verdict

The former team principal has come out on top following the first verdict in his legal battles with Haas Automation after a lawsuit against Steiner was dismissed by the Central District Court of California, as reported by RacingNews365

Steiner was sued by Haas in May over the publication of his autobiography, 'Driving to Survive', where it was alleged that he and his publisher, Ten Speed Press, had broken trademark rules with the unlawful publication of images containing Haas trademarks.

Haas Automation claimed they had not consented to these trademarked images being used and that Steiner was doing so for: 'personal financial gain and illicit profit'.

According to the above publication, court documents surrounding the case state that the book: "Details Steiner’s experience as Team Principal of the Haas F1 Team.

"That necessarily requires him to mention the Haas name. As many sports biographies do, it includes photographs of the season, which will undoubtedly show the Haas marks."

The case against Steiner was then dismissed along with the complaint, although a second court case between Steiner and Haas remains ongoing after their former principal alleged that Haas violated its employment agreement.

GPFans has contacted Haas Automation for comment.

