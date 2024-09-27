Leclerc ROBBERY thieves jailed

Three individuals have been sentenced in connection with the audacious robbery of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc, during which a luxury watch worth millions was stolen.

The incident, which occurred in Viareggio on 18 April 2022, shocked the public and led to the arrest of three men.

Leclerc, who was targeted while in the Italian coastal town, was robbed of his Richard Mille watch, valued at around €2.5 million (£2 million).

Authorities believe the trio carefully orchestrated the attack, with two men directly confronting Leclerc, while others acted as lookouts to ensure the robbery went smoothly, according to Il Vaporetto.

Leclerc had a timepiece stolen from him in April 2022

Leclerc's Richard Mille robbery

The crime, which involved the use of a scooter and a rented SUV, was captured on various CCTV cameras, allowing investigators to piece together the details of the meticulously planned heist.

The stolen watch, known for its association with high-profile athletes and its exorbitant price tag, made headlines around the world.

The investigation, which included extensive analysis of surveillance footage and witness interviews, uncovered a series of additional criminal activities linked to the same group.

On the same night as the Leclerc robbery, the men attempted another watch theft near Forte dei Marmi, targeting a €40,000 Rolex Daytona.

Although that attack was foiled by passers-by, it added to the list of crimes attributed to the group.

Leclerc is sponsored by Richard Mille

The robbers were also accused of trying to rob a British manager earlier that same evening, threatening him with a firearm in yet another violent attempt to steal a valuable watch.

Following a lengthy trial, the court handed down significant sentences to the perpetrators, equating to around 28 years between the three men originally, but around 22 years following an appeal by the perpetrators.

