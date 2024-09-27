Hamilton on solo mission as Ferrari set to make HUGE 'signing'

A Formula 1 journalist has claimed that Lewis Hamilton could be set to sponsor himself in a new deal with Ferrari.

The seven-time champion will join the Scuderia for the 2025 season and beyond, hoping to finally secure his eighth title , and extend his record for F1 race victories.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo TEASES next move as Horner issues Perez Red Bull demand

READ MORE: Hamilton F1 commitment CANCELLED as Mercedes release statement

Hamilton has endured a rough couple of seasons with Mercedes since the Silver Arrows last topped the constructors' championship in 2021, despite displaying moments of brilliance himself.

His final race at Silverstone with Mercedes saw Hamilton secure a glorious home victory this season, with team principal Toto Wolff hailing the performance as a 'fairytale'.

With one further win under his belt in 2024, critics have been questioning if the 39-year-old's move to Maranello was the right decision, after Mercedes began to look competitive once again.

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton have worked together since 2013 at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton will race for Ferrari from 2025 onwards

Is Hamilton set to sponsor himself?

Ahead of the British star's transfer to Ferrari, F1 journalist Joe Saward claims it could be Hamilton's own brand that will sponsor him in the scarlet machinery.

Saward claims to have attended every grand prix since 1988, and following the Singapore GP, revealed in his latest instalment of 'green notebook' that a rumour surrounding Hamilton had been circling the paddock.

Saward claimed: "One interesting rumour in the Singapore paddock was that Lewis Hamilton might end up sponsoring himself at Ferrari.

"OK, that sounds a bit odd, but in August the giant French Pernod Ricard company, the second largest wine and spirits company in the world, bought into a non-alcoholic tequila brand called Almave, which just happens to be owned by a certain L Hamilton, in league with the Copper firm, which used to manage him and a Mexican distillery called Casa Lumbre.

"The goal of the alliance with Pernod Ricard was to use the French firm for global distribution and to tap into its experience in building up new brands."

Saward concluded: "The word is that Almave might be signed as a Ferrari sponsor next year."

READ MORE: Cullen set for new scenery as racing star announces SPLIT

Related