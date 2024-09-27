Hamilton on solo mission as Ferrari set to make HUGE 'signing'
Hamilton on solo mission as Ferrari set to make HUGE 'signing'
A Formula 1 journalist has claimed that Lewis Hamilton could be set to sponsor himself in a new deal with Ferrari.
The seven-time champion will join the Scuderia for the 2025 season and beyond, hoping to finally secure his eighth title , and extend his record for F1 race victories.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo TEASES next move as Horner issues Perez Red Bull demand
READ MORE: Hamilton F1 commitment CANCELLED as Mercedes release statement
Hamilton has endured a rough couple of seasons with Mercedes since the Silver Arrows last topped the constructors' championship in 2021, despite displaying moments of brilliance himself.
His final race at Silverstone with Mercedes saw Hamilton secure a glorious home victory this season, with team principal Toto Wolff hailing the performance as a 'fairytale'.
With one further win under his belt in 2024, critics have been questioning if the 39-year-old's move to Maranello was the right decision, after Mercedes began to look competitive once again.
Is Hamilton set to sponsor himself?
Ahead of the British star's transfer to Ferrari, F1 journalist Joe Saward claims it could be Hamilton's own brand that will sponsor him in the scarlet machinery.
Saward claims to have attended every grand prix since 1988, and following the Singapore GP, revealed in his latest instalment of 'green notebook' that a rumour surrounding Hamilton had been circling the paddock.
Saward claimed: "One interesting rumour in the Singapore paddock was that Lewis Hamilton might end up sponsoring himself at Ferrari.
"OK, that sounds a bit odd, but in August the giant French Pernod Ricard company, the second largest wine and spirits company in the world, bought into a non-alcoholic tequila brand called Almave, which just happens to be owned by a certain L Hamilton, in league with the Copper firm, which used to manage him and a Mexican distillery called Casa Lumbre.
"The goal of the alliance with Pernod Ricard was to use the French firm for global distribution and to tap into its experience in building up new brands."
Saward concluded: "The word is that Almave might be signed as a Ferrari sponsor next year."
READ MORE: Cullen set for new scenery as racing star announces SPLIT
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton on solo mission as Ferrari set to make HUGE 'signing'
- 15 minutes ago
Verstappen sends defiant Ricciardo message after F1 exit
- 1 hour ago
Fiery F1 figure backs Verstappen in FIA swearing row
- 2 hours ago
Horner pays tribute to 'special' Ricciardo with incredible Red Bull promise
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo TEASES next move as Horner issues Perez Red Bull demand
- Today 15:06
F1 superstar could be next for the AXE after Daniel Ricciardo
- Today 13:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov