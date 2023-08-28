Ricciardo provides injury update after undergoing surgery for broken hand

Dan Davis

Monday 28 August 2023 14:12

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed he has undergone surgery on his hand after suffering broken hand during free practice ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ricciardo sustained a fracture in his left hand after crashing into the barrier at Turn Three in FP2, having swerved to avoid colliding with Oscar Piastri's McLaren.

The damage to his car was minimal but the racer sustained the metacarpal break due to the significant kickback through the machinery and his steering wheel.

He was initially taken to the on-site medical centre but later transferred to the local hospital, where X-rays revealed the extent of his setback.

And Ricciardo, who was replaced by rookie Liam Lawson in Zandvoort, has now provided a promising update for his social media followers.

'Part of the comeback'

"Hey everyone. Had surgery this morning, got my first bit of metal work so that's pretty cool," he wrote on Instagram.

"Big thanks to everyone who reached out and kept my spirits up. This ain't a setback, just all part of the comeback."

Ricciardo, who made his return to the Formula 1 grid just two races before the summer break, is facing an as-yet-undetermined spell on the sidelines.

The metacarpal runs between the fingers and the wrist and fractures, which are typically minor, can take several weeks to fully heal.

As a result, the impressive Lawson, fresh from finishing 13th in the Netherlands, may well remain in place for the Italian Grand Prix next weekend.

