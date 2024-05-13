F1 team boss reveals plans to make huge driver decision THIS season

Williams team principal James Vowles is weighing up his options for drivers as the team prepares for the new regulations in 2026.

Alex Albon is contracted with the Grove-based squad until the end of the 2025 season and has been a consistent standout performer for the team, scoring all but one of their 28 points in 2023.

Meanwhile, his team-mate Logan Sargeant has been outqualified by the Thai driver at every race since the American joined Williams last season.

Sargeant has endured a dismal time in F1 thus far and there were reports suggesting that 17-year-old F2 talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli could be drafted in to replace the American as early as Imola.

Alex Albon is under contract at Williams until 2025

Logan Sargeant is under pressure to keep his seat

Who will drive for Williams in 2026?

However, Vowles denied such claims and speaking with F1.com, the Williams chief explained that he is looking at several drivers for next season to take into 2026 for the regulation changes.

“What we’re doing at the moment is evaluating drivers for ’26 and ’25, and what we really want is the right driver pairing for those two years, because when you go through a regulation change, you really don’t want to be changing drivers in ’26, so you’re looking for the right pairing for that period of time,” he said.

Vowles did not deny his interest in Antonelli, but cited his inexperience as the reason why he will not be in an F1 car anytime soon.

“There’s no doubt he’s got huge skill to him, but he was in a Formula 4 car 20 months ago,” he explained.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is being tipped to replace Sargeant

“That’s where he is, it’s a very different proposition to most. We’ve been talking to four or five drivers at the moment for that period of time, and I’m quite happy to sit back a little bit and wait.”

The Brit also stated that he wants to see progress from the Williams car before making a final decision on his drivers for the future.

“More so than that, I have a duty and a responsibility to make this car faster first, because Alex is a championship-level driver,” he added.

“We’ve just got to provide the right car for him, to be behind him. We haven’t yet, so my main focus is there, and that typically then unlocks other possibilities in the future.”

