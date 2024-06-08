F1 Results Today: Hamilton DOMINATES in Mercedes resurgence

Lewis Hamilton produced a dominant display during the final practice session in Canada.

The seven-time world champion was 0.374 seconds clear of his rival Max Verstappen, promising an enticing qualifying session.

F1 Headlines: Ricciardo career brutally DESTROYED as star's Red Bull DEMANDS revealed

READ MORE: F1 star triggers EMBARRASSING repeat red flag

George Russell cemented a Mercedes resurgence finishing P3, ahead of Lance Stroll who surprised in P4.

Zhou Guanyu suffered a repeat of FP1, crashing into the wall and prompting a red flag for the second time this weekend.

Ferrari, who were tipped as the favourites going into Canada, fell well behind their rivals with Charles Leclerc perplexed at the team's pace.

Here are the timesheets from FP3 in Canada:

F1 FP3 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2024

1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 1:12:549

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.374

3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.408

4. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.477

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.717

6. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +0.730

7. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.744

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.791

9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.793

10. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.800

11. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.890

12. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1.021

13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.093

14. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.114

15. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +1.167

16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.188

17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.228

18. Alex Albon [Williams - +1.331

19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.526

20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +6.107



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning world champion, and currently leads the 2024 title race.

READ MORE: Red Bull face uphill battle after Verstappen FIRE ends practice

Related