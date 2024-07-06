Wolff opens door to STUNNING driver signing

Toto Wolff has revealed that the team are still considering which driver will complete their 2025 Mercedes line-up.

The question of who will replace Lewis Hamilton when he leaves for Ferrari has been widely debated, with Carlos Sainz originally tipped for the seat.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton relationship issues REVEALED as Wolff teases Verstappen contract

READ MORE: Red Bull driver nearly causes MASSIVE Silverstone FP1 crash

However, the team have openly supported their junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli, who has competed a series of tests for the Brackley-based outfit.

As the 2025 grid begins to take shape this has left Sainz with limited options for a 2025 seat, and a move to Alpine has appeared as a likely destination for the Spanish driver.

Will Mercedes sign Antonelli?

Can Sainz still move to Mercedes?

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, was asked why the team have discarded the experience of Sainz for their Italian youngster.

“There is no one-size-fits-all answer to that. I think we have narrowed down the pool of drivers we want to work with in the future,” Wolff said.

“And we want to make a decision in favour of what Mercedes can have in the next 5-6 years. And Kimi and George [Russell] have been our junior drivers for a long time and I would like to stay true to the programme.

“That said, with Carlos, you have a sure value, especially in a very tight championship next year you have another driver who is going to be very competitive, who if our car is good, could help us secure a fight for the constructors' championship.

“There are certainly many arguments in favour. That is why I also want to take my time with the decision and keep all options open as long as possible. And when I spoke to Carlos I already told him: 'I am not sure you can wait as long as I would like you to wait.'

READ MORE: Silverstone FP1 RED FLAGGED after RB star spin

Does Carlos Sainz have a chance at Mercedes?

When asked if Sainz was still a possibility, Wolff reiterated that the team did not want to rush their driver decision.

“I don't want to make a decision quickly,” he added.

“But yes, it is. If we have more time to decide, Carlos is definitely still a chance, but Carlos needs to make a decision on what he does with the other teams.”

READ MORE: Verstappen FAN FURY denied ahead of Silverstone F1 showdown

Related