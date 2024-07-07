Red Bull star delivered additional BLOW at British Grand Prix

Sergio Perez has been dealt an additional blow to his British Grand Prix weekend after a disastrous qualifying session.

Both Max Verstappen and Perez struggled in the slippery conditions during Q1, running onto the gravel at Copse corner.

Whilst Verstappen incurred floor damage, he still remained in qualifying to secure a P4 slot on the grid.

On the other hand, Perez’s incident ended his qualifying prematurely in Q1, finishing P19 in the session.

Sergio Perez exited in Q1 during qualifying at Silverstone

Sergio Perez to start from the pitlane

The Mexican’s weekend at Silverstone has gone from bad to worse, however, with the team replacing his current power unit and car exhaust system.

Perez's brand new power unit breaches Article 28.2 of the Sporting Regulations, meaning he has exceeded his allotted number of parts.

Sergio Perez will start the British Grand Prix from the pitlane

The changes were also made without the approval of the Technical Delegate, a breach of Article 40.3 and as a result, Perez will start from the pitlane.

It is likely the Red Bull team utilised his already poor grid slot to make the change, rather than taking the penalty at another grand prix weekend.

