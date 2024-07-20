Marko delivers CRYPTIC response over vital Verstappen contract clause

Helmut Marko has provided an update on rumours that Max Verstappen has an exit clause in his current Red Bull contract.

The three-time world champion is currently under obligation with the team until 2028, but various rumours have emerged that he could choose to opt out of that mammoth deal in 2025, or in 2026 when new regulations come into force.

Verstappen has been linked with a stunning move to Mercedes, while would-be team-mate George Russell has suggested it's more likely the Dutchman would take a break from the sport altogether in 2026.

Red Bull's dominance has started to wane this season, with six different drivers claiming grand prix victories in the opening 12 races of the season, after Red Bull won 21 of the 22 races in 2023, as well as dominating the field in 2022.

While it seems likely that Verstappen will fend off Lando Norris for the drivers' championship, the destination of the constructors' championship is still in the balance, particularly with the poor form of Sergio Perez.

Max Verstappen has become a three-time champion with Red Bull

Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen share a good relationship

Verstappen Red Bull exit clause rumours

Verstappen has been able to break a plethora of Formula 1 records in his race to claim three consecutive titles between 2021 and 2023, but has now become more accustomed to up-and-down performance levels from his RB20 in 2024.

This has led some to suggest he may look for pastures new before the end of his contract in 2028, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff making no secret of his ambition to persuade the Dutchman to join Mercedes.

Now, Red Bull advisor Marko has provided a cryptic response to a question about a potential exit clause in Verstappen's contract, suggesting 'changes' could be afoot.

"We don't talk about contract details in public," he told Sky Germany at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"We are on a path where we only focus on performance and there have been some changes."

