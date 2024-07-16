Rumoured Red Bull replacement handed Perez seat

A Formula 1 star who has been tipped to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull was handed a drive in the Mexican's car last weekend.

Perez has been under immense pressure of late to keep his seat with the world champions, despite having recently signed a new contract.

The decision to hand him a new contract so early on in the season has been questioned, with many suggesting a number of young racers would be the better option for Red Bull going forward.

Perez started the season off strongly, providing the team with four podiums from the opening five grands prix, but his form has since nosedived, and he has only managed to score 15 points in the last six races.

Sergio Perez has been under pressure of late

A number of candidates have been touted to replace Sergio Perez

Tsunoda drives Perez's RB18

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson has been tipped to take Perez's place at the team, as have the out-of-contract Carlos Sainz and current Visa Cash App RB driver Yuki Tsunoda.

Tsunoda's performances in 2024 have been much improved compared to last year, and the Japanese driver has largely outperformed the supremely experienced Daniel Ricciardo.

The 24-year-old himself recently revealed he would be ready to take the next step in his career by partnering Max Verstappen, but has already signed a contract extension to stay with RB for next season.

Last weekend, Tsunoda took Perez's RB18 for a spin at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, even playing his part in the age-old festival by wearing racing goggles underneath an open helmet.

The RB18 was Red Bull's 2022 car, in which Verstappen claimed his second world championship title, while Perez managed to win two races in Singapore and Monaco that year.

Yuki Tsunoda took Checo's RB18 for a spin in Goodwood!



And yes he drove the car wearing an open helmet with goggles 😭pic.twitter.com/R6ebkv2zWc — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) July 15, 2024

