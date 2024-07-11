Former Red Bull star places Perez under 'big pressure'
A former Red Bull star has admitted Sergio Perez is under ‘big pressure’ after a series of disappointing results.
The Mexican driver recently extended his contract with the team until 2026, however since the announcement, his poor performances have placed his Red Bull future in jeopardy.
Perez suffered back-to-back DNF’s in Monaco and Canada, and a crash in Q1 ruined his weekend at Silverstone where he finished P17.
In total, Perez has acquired 15 points in the past six races, less than Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg.
Will Sergio Perez be replaced?
The 34-year-old’s contract reportedly contains a performance clause that could see him replaced if he fails to improve.
Red Bull have previously been quick to sack underperforming drivers, with Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon brutally dropped after failing to match Max Verstappen in 2019 and 2020.
Despite the gulf in performance compared to his team-mate, Perez remains with the championship leaders, but his role is under increased pressure according to Gasly, the team's former driver.
“First of all, I think my situation was very different than Checo’s situation,” he said to the media at Silverstone.
“But I think right now, he is under big pressure.”
“I don’t really know what to say to be fair. He is a good driver, everybody knows it but he doesn’t seem to get his things together, whether it’s himself or coming from the team. I don’t know and can’t really comment on that.”
“Ultimately, his problem at the moment is he doesn’t feel the car,” the Alpine driver added.
“Whenever you feel strong with a car you have, for whatever reason, an off weekend. Next weekend, you come back, you feel good, you put the strong laps in and you don’t even think about it.
“But he just doesn’t seem to be able to get the performance out of it, whether it’s coming from him or the team, I don’t know.
“But there’s clearly something that is missing at the moment between the two.”
