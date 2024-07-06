close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Silverstone qualifying RED FLAGGED after disastrous Red Bull crash

Silverstone qualifying RED FLAGGED after disastrous Red Bull crash

Silverstone qualifying RED FLAGGED after disastrous Red Bull crash

Silverstone qualifying RED FLAGGED after disastrous Red Bull crash

Red Bull star Sergio Perez crashed out of Q1 at the British Grand Prix.

With just over seven minutes remaining of the session, the under-fire Mexican skidded off track in testing conditions.

READ MORE: Practice red flagged early after SPIN in wet conditions

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton was fastest at the time of the incident, closely followed by team-mate George Russell.

More to follow...

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Sergio Perez George Russell British Grand Prix
FIA announce Red Bull PUNISHMENT after 'serious' Norris incident
Latest F1 News

FIA announce Red Bull PUNISHMENT after 'serious' Norris incident

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - Brits DOMINATE Verstappen in wet FP3 session
British Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - Brits DOMINATE Verstappen in wet FP3 session

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

British Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - Brits DOMINATE Verstappen in wet FP3 session

  • 2 hours ago
British Grand Prix

Silverstone qualifying RED FLAGGED after disastrous Red Bull crash

  • 9 minutes ago
British Grand Prix

Ricciardo makes FIA promise after ‘RISKY’ pitlane move

  • 28 minutes ago
British Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today at Silverstone: British Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 42 minutes ago
British Grand Prix

F1 British Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Silverstone

  • 45 minutes ago
British Grand Prix

Silverstone race POSTPONED as weather causes chaos

  • 1 hour ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x