FIA chief reveals need for extra team in F1

FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been speaking about the expansion of Formula 1, admitting that he would 'have to' add a team if the season grew beyond its current 24 races.

The controversial former rally driver acknowledged recently that while the current agreement with F1 allows for 25 races in a season, but expressed his confidence that Formula One Management will likely continue at 24 races for the foreseeable future.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton sends fans wild after team SLAMMED for 'wrong' Ricciardo decision

READ MORE: Shock F1 RETURN announced in major grid twist

He has now told motorsport.com that the addition of just one more race to the current calendar would force him to add a second FIA team in order to deal with the sheer workload.

A 25th race, he insisted, would be 'crossing a barrier' logistically for the organisational body, and also questioned whether the hypothetical move would be putting too much strain on drivers and teams on the grid.

READ MORE: FIA announce update as fears mount over event CANCELLATION

Franco Colapinto's emergence has coincided with talk of an Argentine GP

The Las Vegas GP was added to the calendar last year

What did Ben Sulayem say about an 'extra team'?

The 62-year-old explained: “You cross a barrier where you need two teams, we can’t have [more]. Logistically, then I have to have two teams.

“Can the drivers take it? I just want to know. Let's just be sensible and logical about it. Can the drivers take it physically and mentally? This is a question I will ask the drivers. And what about the teams?”

“As for the FIA, we cannot do it with this one team. We have to have a rotation of two teams, when it comes to the staff on the ground.”

He also pointed out that Formula One Management don't currently appear to be trying to expand the calendar further, but admitted he has little control over that decision.

“They never came back and said: ‘Oh, we need more.’ No way they did. What they are after is quality and that's why we have this good relationship with them. I mean, I will not stop [them] to go to 25, because it is their right, OK? [In the end] it's up to them."

READ MORE: FIA steward delivers Verstappen verdict over Abu Dhabi finale

Related