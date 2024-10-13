close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton sends fans wild after team SLAMMED for 'wrong' Ricciardo decision

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has sparked a frenzied reaction from fans and celebrities following an exciting recent announcement.

RB slammed for 'WRONG' Ricciardo hiring decision

Visa Cash App RB have been heavily criticised over a major decision regarding their ex-driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Wolff set for 'tough decision' as Mercedes star faces AXE

Toto Wolff could be handed a ‘tough decision’ according to Guenther Steiner who believes that the Mercedes boss may be forced to axe one of his drivers.

Hamilton makes STUNNING unveiling after 'overwhelming' response

Lewis Hamilton has made a brilliant reveal after receiving an ‘overwhelming’ response from young Formula 1 fans.

Horner blames FIA for Red Bull downfall

Christian Horner has attributed an FIA decision as part of the reason for Red Bull’s decline in performance this season.

Latest News

Lando Norris

Norris HATRED claim could spark fiery Verstappen clash

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Former Ferrari star OFFENDED by controversial Ricciardo statement

  • 2 hours ago
US Grand Prix

F1 team confirm AMAZING car change for US Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Ferrari 2025

Ferrari boss promises Hamilton and Leclerc 'dog fight' in 2025

  • Today 08:57
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton sends fans wild after team SLAMMED for 'wrong' Ricciardo decision

  • Today 07:57
GPFans Recap

Red Bull announce Perez release as Norris delivers important health announcement - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024

F1 Standings

