F1 News Today: Hamilton sends fans wild after team SLAMMED for 'wrong' Ricciardo decision
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has sparked a frenzied reaction from fans and celebrities following an exciting recent announcement.
RB slammed for 'WRONG' Ricciardo hiring decision
Visa Cash App RB have been heavily criticised over a major decision regarding their ex-driver Daniel Ricciardo.
Wolff set for 'tough decision' as Mercedes star faces AXE
Toto Wolff could be handed a ‘tough decision’ according to Guenther Steiner who believes that the Mercedes boss may be forced to axe one of his drivers.
Hamilton makes STUNNING unveiling after 'overwhelming' response
Lewis Hamilton has made a brilliant reveal after receiving an ‘overwhelming’ response from young Formula 1 fans.
Horner blames FIA for Red Bull downfall
Christian Horner has attributed an FIA decision as part of the reason for Red Bull’s decline in performance this season.
Latest News
Norris HATRED claim could spark fiery Verstappen clash
- 1 hour ago
Former Ferrari star OFFENDED by controversial Ricciardo statement
- 2 hours ago
F1 team confirm AMAZING car change for US Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari boss promises Hamilton and Leclerc 'dog fight' in 2025
- Today 08:57
- Today 07:57
Red Bull announce Perez release as Norris delivers important health announcement - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec