Former Ferrari star OFFENDED by controversial Ricciardo statement

Daniel Ricciardo had offended a former Ferrari after making a joke about the controversial ‘Crashgate’ scandal at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Aussie star is known for his smile and sense of humour, which he displayed in full force for Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive, which catapulted him to international renown.

However, Ricciardo’s affable nature was not enough to keep him in F1, with Visa Cash App RB axing him in favour of Liam Lawson.

Despite being one of the most popular characters in the F1 paddock, Ricciardo has prompted criticism from former Ferrari star, Felipe Massa, after making a joke about the ‘Crashgate’ scandal at the 2024 Singapore GP.

Daniel Ricciardo has been axed from F1

Felipe Massa has criticised Daniel Ricciardo for a 'not nice' joke

Daniel Ricciardo criticised for ‘Crashgate joke’

A crash from Renault driver, Nelson Piquet Jr, at the 2008 Singapore GP prompted a safety car, that allowed his team-mate Fernando Alonso to remain in contention of the race.

Piquet later revealed to the FIA that he was told to crash on purpose, and the governing body charged Renault with breaching Article 151c of the International Sporting Code, which saw the team disqualified.

However, Hamilton and Massa were embroiled in a world championship battle at the time, with the then Ferrari star losing out from the safety car.

Massa was prematurely released from the pits with his fuel hose still attached and was awarded a time penalty, which helped Hamilton extend his lead in the championship.

The Brazilian filed a lawsuit earlier this year against the FIA, F1 Management and Bernie Ecclestone over the events, and is seeking up to £62 million in damages to cover the financial losses he believes he would have gained as world champion.

Ricciardo's joke referenced the events of 2008, when he complained about his poor position at the 2024 Singapore GP.

Nelson Piquet Jr admitted to crashing on purpose at the 2008 Singapore GP

"Hopefully, a well-timed Safety Car. Bring Piquet back, and let’s make it happen!” he said.

Massa has since criticised Ricciardo’s joke and claimed the comments were ‘not nice’, as he remains embroiled in a legal battle over the scandal.

“I think jokes are jokes,” Massa said in response to Motorsport-Total.com.

“But that is perhaps not a particularly nice joke. Joking about something that was not correct for the sport is not so nice.

“But I was not there, I did not hear the exact wording, and I understand that jokes are jokes. But it is definitely not a nice joke, and of course not a nice thing that this happened to me.”

