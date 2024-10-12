Hamilton makes STUNNING unveiling after 'overwhelming' response

Lewis Hamilton has made a brilliant reveal after receiving an ‘overwhelming’ response from young Formula 1 fans.

The seven-time world champion may be one of the most successful F1 drivers of all time, but that does not mean he is any less committed to projects outside of the sport.

Hamilton founded Mission 44 in 2021, a charitable foundation that aims to help young people from underrepresented backgrounds succeed in education and employment.

The 39-year-old highlights social injustice around the world, demonstrating support by racing with a rainbow helmet in countries where LGBTQ+ rights are curtailed.

Lewis Hamilton has usually sports a rainbow helmet in support of LGBTQ+ rights

Lewis Hamilton has supported various initiatives outside of F1

Lewis Hamilton announces F1 competition winners

In a recent competition, UK-based students, aged between 11 and 18 years old, were invited to create a design for one of Hamilton’s 2024 race helmets.

Mercedes' principal partner Ineos Hygienics, introduced the competition through their Go Humans academy, supporting young people in their creative journey where they were encouraged to 'embrace their mistakes'.

The three winners of the helmet design competition have been announced as Liam, in the 11-13 category; Humayra in 14-16; and Alex in the 17-18 age group, who will all receive a tour of the Mercedes factory and will get to meet Hamilton.

Hamilton unveiled the three winning designs which included a swirling flames design from Alex, geometric rainbow hues from Humayra, and Liam’s mixed patterns of red, blue, yellow and green on a plain white background, spread by moving his wheelchair back and forth on the canvas.

“We were overwhelmed by the response and the high level of creativity from talented young people across the country,” said Rory Tait, Ineos Hygienics’ chief operating officer.

“Ineos’ Go Humans Academy is committed to supporting young people to perform at their best, and the response to this Year One celebration of the Academy has been astounding. We’re seeing more young people affected by confidence issues during their formative teen years and we’re passionate around expanding the Academy into more schools in 2024.”

