Hamilton sends fans wild with MAJOR announcement

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has sparked a frenzied reaction from fans and celebrities following an exciting recent announcement.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion is arguably the most high-profile driver on the grid, with his involvement in fashion, music and social mobility movements gaining the Brit millions of followers from all walks of life.

While off-track interests take up a significant portion of his time, the Brit remains steadfast in his ambition to add more F1 trophies to his collection.

He will soon make the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari, where he hopes to once again be in a position to challenge for world championships alongside Charles Leclerc after enduring several years of frustration at his current team.

And with Hamilton eager to embark on a new challenge on the circuit, he is also set to take on another important role away from the F1 spotlight in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton is set to co-chair next year's Met Gala in New York

2025 promises to be an exciting year with a move to Ferrari also on the horizon

Social media responds to big news

It was revealed this week that the 105-time race winner will co-chair the prestigious Met Gala in Manhattan, New York.

The exhibition is set to draw on inspiration from Monica L. Miller's book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, which was released in 2009.

The F1 icon will line up alongside the likes of NBA superstar Lebron James, music pioneer Pharrell Williams, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

And after sharing his excitement on Instagram following his selection, he received thousands of responses from those eager to pass on their best wishes.

One fan wrote: "Thank you for using your platform to uplift black voices and experiences."

While another said: "Congratulations, so proud of you. Great leaders bring their lights way beyond their first field."

"Much deserved," commented one follower. "It’s been awesome to witness your fashion journey. Can’t wait to see what comes next."

A host of celebrities also took the opportunity to congratulate the 39-year-old, including tennis hero Serena Williams, who said: "Omg it’s going DOWNNNNNNNN I CANT WAIT."

The American's former rival Maria Sharapova also applauded the announcement, while pop star Shawn Mendes called it 'so beautiful'.

