Hamilton set for NEW 2025 ROLE away from Ferrari
Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton continues to make major moves ahead of 2025, with an exciting new role confirmed for the seven-time champion.
Hamilton is set to make the stunning switch to Ferrari next season, bringing an end to his long-term association with Mercedes at the end of this campaign.
Whilst 2025 will see Hamilton look to add a record-breaking eighth drivers' title to his trophy cabinet, off the track, he is set for an important role, too.
That is according to Vogue, who have revealed that Hamilton is set to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala.
Lewis Hamilton's new 2025 role
It was announced today that the theme for the 2025 event will be 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', with the exhibition set to draw on inspiration from Monica L. Miller's book 'Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity' which was released in 2009.
According to Vogue, the exhibition will "feature garments, paintings, photographs, and more - all exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th century through present day".
Hamilton is set to co-chair the event alongside a star-studded lineup, including honorary chair and NBA icon LeBron James.
Alongside Hamilton and James will be Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and Anna Wintour. Hamilton has been a regular attendee at the Met Gala since 2015.
This will be a great move for the F1 champion, who has made his love for fashion no secret in the past, often seen sporting the latest gear in and around the paddock and releasing his own line of merchandise.
With his move to Ferrari on the horizon, too, it appears Hamilton has plenty to look forward to in 2025.
