Hamilton 'FIGHT' discussed as F1 star provides huge legal update

Former Formula 1 star Felipe Massa has opened up on his ongoing legal battle regarding Lewis Hamilton's 2008 world championship victory.

Hamilton beat the Brazilian to the title in dramatic fashion that year, overtaking Timo Glock on the final lap of the Brazilian Grand Prix in wet conditions to achieve the fourth-place finish that would see him crowned champion.

The British driver led the Brazilian in the standings by just one point at the end of the season, but Massa is not content with the situation.

Massa's legal bid revolves around the 'crashgate' scandal at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, an event that Massa argues changed the championship, and alleges that F1 and the FIA did not properly investigate amid Bernie Ecclestone's comments last year that seemed to confirm they knew about the incident before any investigations eventually took place.

Massa is seeking acknowledgement from the FIA that they acted in breach of their own regulations and that, if they hadn't, the Singapore GP result would have been null and void that year - something that would have resulted in Massi being crowned champion.

Lewis Hamilton won the 2008 F1 world championship

Felipe Massa has taken legal action over 'crashgate' and the 2008 title

Felipe Massa offers Lewis Hamilton legal update

Massa's incentive is said to be sporting, according to Bernardo Viana, one of the Brazilian's legal representatives, who said last year: "The objective is to bring the trophy home. It's not financial."

Now, Massa has provided a huge update on the legal proceedings when talking with Motorsport.nl.

"We’re four or five months into this legal case and things are moving forward," the former Ferrari driver explained.

"We’re definitely fighting for justice because it wasn’t fair. Especially to hear after 15 years that they knew in 2008 and decided to do nothing. That was too much for me. That’s why I’ve put together a team of professional lawyers.

"It’s not my area of ​​expertise, of course, but we have a big team fighting for justice and what’s right, and that’s what we do.”

Felipe Massa says his fight is not with Lewis Hamilton

Despite the case seeking to take Hamilton's first world title, Massa revealed that he had not discussed the case with the Mercedes star, claiming that the 'fight' was not with him.

"No," Massa replied when quizzed on whether he had spoken to Hamilton about the situation.

"To be honest, this is not a fight with Lewis. Lewis has nothing to do with this fight at all.

"The fight is about what happened in the race, which was not good for the sport. The fight is that this race should be cancelled. That's the fight."

