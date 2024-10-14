Mercedes star in loved-up snap to celebrate ANNIVERSARY

An upcoming star of Formula 1 has been pictured on social media in a romantic snap with his partner, celebrating the pair's anniversary.

Stars of the track have had a mini-break from F1 over the past couple of weeks, with the action returning to COTA for the US GP this weekend.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA considering MAJOR change as Perez rival secures Red Bull drive

READ MORE: Ricciardo set for popular RETURN with unique offer

Mercedes currently sit fourth in the constructors' standings, 112 points behind closest rival Ferrari, who they will lose star driver Lewis Hamilton to next season, having been paired up since 2013.

Taking the British icon's place will be Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli, a young talent whom the F1 paddock have been patiently waiting to welcome, with many branding him the next Max Verstappen.

Antonelli competes in F2 and is currently sixth in the drivers' standings, but impressed Mercedes principal Toto Wolff with his speed during his debut for the Silver Arrows, despite a crash during FP1 at Monza.

READ MORE: Hamilton in 'love' message after launching new partnership

Kimi Antonelli will join George Russell at Mercedes F1 from 2025

Antonelli crashed on debut with Mercedes in FP1 at Monza

READ MORE: Wolff admits Hamilton replacement error in SHOCK revelation

Antonelli celebrates anniversary

The 18-year-old is set to be propelled to F1 stardom next season as he joins Wolff's Mercedes outfit as George Russell's team-mate.

Currently enjoying a break away from the track before F2 returns to Qatar in November, Antonelli took to social media this week to celebrate outside of his racing achievements.

The Italian star shared an image of himself and his girlfriend via his Instagram story to celebrate their first year as a couple.

The young stars were initially pictured on the account of Antonelli's partner, Eliska Babickova, who herself is a racer and has competed in karting championships, becoming the 2023 Italian champion of the OK karting class.

Baibickova posted a loved-up image of the pair with the caption: "One year of us😘", to which Antonelli replied: ❤️😛, also posting his own tribute via his story.

READ MORE: Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet STUN in wedding celebration

Related