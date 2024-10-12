Wolff set for 'tough decision' as Mercedes star faces AXE

Toto Wolff could be handed a ‘tough decision’ according to Guenther Steiner who believes that the Mercedes boss may be forced to axe one of his drivers.

The departure of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari left one of the most coveted spots on the F1 grid available for 2025.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA steward reaches Verstappen Abu Dhabi verdict as Hamilton threat declared

READ MORE: Shock F1 RETURN announced in major grid twist

Wolff initially courted Max Verstappen for the seat alongside George Russell, however the Dutchman remained committed to Red Bull, and forced the Mercedes boss to look within their own ranks.

The team announced the signing of junior driver Kimi Antonelli at the Italian Grand Prix, after the 18-year-old had impressed in a series of tests for the team.

Toto Wolff has been eyeing up Max Verstappen for a future Mercedes drive

Kimi Antonelli will line up alongside George Russell in 2025

Will Max Verstappen join Mercedes?

However, according to former Haas boss Steiner, Wolff may have to make a ‘tough decision’ between Russell or Antonelli if Verstappen is interested in a drive for 2026.

“You need to see the glass half full here! It’s a good position,” Steiner said to Express Sport.

“It will be a tough decision to make, but it’s a good decision.

“You have a choice, you know, and have got now a year where you can test out Kimi Antonelli, how he compares to George, and we know how good Max is. So it depends a little bit on how they do, and in the end, he can make a decision what he does.

READ MORE: Hamilton dealt shock snub as F1 DREAM TEAM revealed

Guenther Steiner believes Toto Wolff is in a 'good position' with Mercedes lineup

“Obviously, they put a lot into George and his development, but now George has a few years at Mercedes, so if you have to let him go, you have to let him go. Same with Kimi. They put a lot into it.

“But if he’s not up to it, it’s better to let him go now (in 2025) than after three years of unsuccessful seasons. So I think he’s in a very good position. Maybe not a nice position but for the team, you cannot have any better. You have the pick of the litter.”

READ MORE: FIA announce update as fears mount over event CANCELLATION

Related