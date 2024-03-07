F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix results - Surprise driver trails Verstappen in FP1
F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix results - Surprise driver trails Verstappen in FP1
Max Verstappen set the fastest time of anyone in the field in FP1 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, sending another warning to his rivals.
The Dutchman complained that his Red Bull was 'jumping a lot', but it didn't seem to prevent him from flinging his car around the 27 corners of the Jeddah circuit.
His team-mate Sergio Perez set the third fastest time, but it was the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso who split the two Red Bulls - a surprise given the Spaniard's tough race in Bahrain.
Unlike last week in Bahrain, where conditions were completely different between early and late sessions, drivers were able to show reasonably representative pace in FP1, throwing in fast laps on soft tyres.
READ MORE: F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather forecast - Wind could trouble drivers in hot and sticky conditions
F1 FP1 Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:29.659sec
2. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.186sec
3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.209sec
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.280sec
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.371sec
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.505sec
7. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.572sec
8. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.577sec
9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.921sec
10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.088sec
11. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.124sec
12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.258sec
13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.286sec
14. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.307sec
15. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.318sec
16. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.377sec
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.387sec
18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.472sec
19. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.752sec
20. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.918sec
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Saturday's big race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix results - Surprise driver trails Verstappen in FP1
- 49 minutes ago
Sky Sports make MAJOR error on F1 caption
- 8 minutes ago
Marko praises Red Bull star for not getting 'destroyed'
- 1 hour ago
Mohammed Ben Sulayem: The life and career of under pressure FIA president
- 2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion insists Red Bull NOT responsible for 2023 success
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen PICKS SIDE as Hamilton drives F1 car in midair
- 3 hours ago