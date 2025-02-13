close global

F1 News Today: Horner statement issued as Verstappen hit with HARSH championship ruling

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has issued a statement over Honda’s power unit development, as their Formula 1 partnership prepares to come to an end.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen hit with harsh F1 championship ruling ahead of 2025 season

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been hit with a harsh ruling ahead of the fast-approaching 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull driver release confirmed ahead of Lawson's debut season

A major release for Red Bull Formula 1 team has been confirmed ahead of rookie driver Liam Lawson's first full debut season in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen racing ABSENCE confirmed ahead of 2025 season

A racing absence for Jos Verstappen has been confirmed by his son, reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen and Hamilton BLOCKBUSTER F1 title fight tipped for 2025 season

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen could rewind the clocks to their intense 2021 title battle by renewing hostilities in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes announce team 'switch' for F1 star Russell

Mercedes have teased a team switch for their Formula 1 driver, George Russell, in a recent post on social media.

➡️ READ MORE

